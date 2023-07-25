As summer approaches the half-way mark, Valley safety experts would like to remind parents to continue to keep safety top of mind, as children bike, swim, jump, run, slide, and play locally or when on vacation.
Dr. Ashley Pence, a pediatrician at UPMC Williamsport, said that burns from sparklers and firecrackers and fractures due to the misuse of trampolines and playground equipment are the top injuries she sees in her office during the summer season.
“Parents should make sure that their kids are playing on playground equipment that is appropriate for their level, and that all trampolines have netting on the sides,” she said. “Older kids should not be bouncing on trampolines with very young kids.”
Ann Dzwonchyk, a wellness educator at Evangelical Community Hospital, leads the hospital’s program, “Sun’s Out, Kids Out,” which focuses on safety with children in school settings, camps, preschools and daycares.
She presents topics via a game called, “Safe or Not Safe.” Children are shown a picture and and she asks, “Do you think this child is being safe or not safe?”
Riding a bike is a hallmark of summer, but Deborah Erdman, injury prevention coordinator at Geisinger, said parents should remember it is Pennsylvania law that any child under the age of 12 must wear a properly-fitting helmet.
“As adults, we need to set the example for kids,” Erdman said. “It’s important that everyone makes sure their helmet is fitted properly. Adults should know basic hand signals and obey traffic safety laws. Bicyclists should always ride with traffic, not on sidewalks, and as a pedestrian you walk against traffic.”
“Wearing proper footwear is so important,” she said, “there’s nothing like seeing a kid come in with their feet chewed up from falling off their bicycle because they had flip-flops on or were barefoot.”
She also reminds kids that bikes are made for one person; no one should be riding two per seat, on the spokes, or on the handlebars.
Both experts said the same of lawnmowers — they are meant for one adult and children should never accompany an adult on a mower or tractor.
Playing in water, either in a pool or in an open body of water like a lake, creek, river or ocean can quickly turn dangerous.
“It’s the law that everyone in a boat must have a PFD (personal floatation device),” Erdman noted. “Adults should make sure it’s properly fitted and is the right size for each person. As soon as a child is out of diapers, get them to swim lessons, making sure they know how to paddle and hold their breath underwater.
“There should always be a water watcher, or a responsible adult with every child. A lot of people think that when kids go under [accidentally] that there’s going to be a lot of screaming, splashing and fussing. But actually, kids can slip under water very quickly and if you’re not watching them, bad things can happen.”
She also reminded swimmers to wear bright orange, red, and neon colored swimsuits. Blues, whites and greens can blend in with the water and make it more difficult to tell when a child is in trouble.
Dzwonchyk said that swimmers should always exit the water if they hear thunder or see lightning and use caution when rescuing a ball or object that has fallen into a pool.
When temperatures soar, our bodies perspire to keep us cool, but that means adults and children alike should be drinking more in summer months to replenish those lost fluids.
Thankfully, hydration can come in many forms other than water. Fruits and vegetables hydrate as do tomatoes, melons, cucumbers, greens and berries.
“We also remind kids to make sure their pets have water,” Dzwonchyk noted.
Speaking of dogs, she reminds kids that if they encounter an unknown dog, children must ask the owners if they can pet the dog.
“Not all owners will say yes. Even the littlest dogs still have teeth, so you always want to ask and if an owner says no, they’re not being rude or unkind to you, they just know their animal,” she said.
Slides, trampolinesDzwonchyk emphasized that trampolines and slip and slides should be used as they are designed; additional items like soap and water should never be added and pets should never be carried into equipment, as their legs could become pinched.
Dr. Pence agreed and added that when slip and slides are set up in yards, parents should ensure that the site is clear of objects and tree stumps. She said soap should never be used on a slip and slide.
Window safetyWhen opening windows for a cool breeze, Erdman suggests opening windows from the top down, especially with young children in the home.
“As kids get older and they’re able to lift up the windows, put safety latches on so the window will only go up four inches or so, so a child can’t get through them,” she said. “This is especially important in second story windows and above.”
Car safetyAs temperatures climb, leaving children or pets in cars, even for a few minutes, can be dangerous.
“We remind kids that when playing [hide and seek], a car is never a good hiding space,” Dzwonchyk said. “There should always be a grown up in the car if the car is running. If the grown up gets out, you get out too.”
She also offered a reminder about street safety — kids should never dart out between cars, especially in parking lots.
“We talk about using proper crosswalks…and if something rolls out into the street, you need to get a grown up to retrieve it. The ball can be replaced. They cannot be replaced,” she said.
Wellness visitsDr. Pence reminded parents that summer is an ideal time to schedule your child’s wellness visit, as well as PIAA sports physicals.
“Due to COVID, we are seeing kids who are two or three years behind with their wellness visits. Summer is a great time to make that appointment, as we have fewer sick visits and more availability,” she said.
At a wellness visit, parents can expect the doctor will check the child’s hearing, vision, height, weight, blood pressure, bedtime routines and nutrition. The doctor will also talk with the child about any issues they might be having at school, so they are ready for and excited about the new academic year.
For more information about Evangelical’s free educational outreach program, “Sun’s Out, Kids Out,” call 570-768-3200.