The 2019 National Christmas Tree will be selected from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman next week. The farm, Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association and the National Christmas Tree Association will select the tree on Tuesday.
Mahantongo Valley Farms’ owner, Larry Snyder won a national competition earlier this year and was named the 2019 Grand Champion Grower with his entry of a Douglas Fir. The honor affords the Snyders the opportunity to present a real Christmas tree to the White House this year.
