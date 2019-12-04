'Tis the season to be generous and Business.org has singled out the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as the best charity in the state.
In its latest report, Business.org ranked the top charities in each of the 50 states based on Charity Navigator's research that included the number of donations that go directly into programs and the types of causes championed.
Each month, about 135,000 people receive food from the 1,000 soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and social programs served by the Central Pa Food Bank in 27 counties — which includes Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour — and every $1 donated provides six meals, said executive director Joe Arthur.
The 37-year-old food bank ranked 16th among the nation's top charities, according to Business.org, and is one of 14 food distributors in the top 20.
"We're very proud" of the designation, said Arthur, who expects the top listing to help encourage more donations. "We have to raise $7 million each year and it's important for donors to know where their money is going. I'm a donor to charities and want to know my dollars are used wisely."
According to Business.org, they encourage donors to consider local organizations and learn how each spends the money it receives.
"Whether it’s you or your business, you want your money to go to the right places, and not all charitable organizations treat your hard-earned money the same," the website said. "No matter the size of the charity or how much it receives in donations, it pays for marketing, salaries, and other administrative costs. A charity might support a great cause but do a lousy job of keeping their administrative expenses low. Some end up being outright scams."
More than 96 percent of the financial contributions to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are spent directly on programs serving the public.
"The food bank has a vision and great leadership," said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Troutman's organization is collaborating with the food bank to expand its reach by establishing food pantries in area school districts.
"They are one of the easiest organizations to work with," she said.
Contributions of financial and food donations, as well as volunteers, are needed to continue their mission of feeding the hungry, said Arthur.
A record-high number of meals were distributed in the past year and the numbers have been climbing annually during the past seven years, he said.
"The amount of people in need has stayed pretty high despite the economic recovery," said Arthur, who added that most people served are employed but are not earning enough to pay the bills every month.
"It's a national state of affairs," he said.
For more information about Central Pa Food Bank or to find a food pantry, visit centralpafoodbank.org.