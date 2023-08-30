SUNBURY — Schindler's Studio presented Spreading Antlers President Justin Michaels and board member Slade Shreck with a check for more than $700 Wednesday. The money was raised at the studio's recent Barbie-themed event in the city.
Earlier this month, Schindler's Studio hosted a back-to-school event to benefit Wigs for Kids and the Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation. Over the course of two days, several hundred people attended the event, according to Grace Benfer, co-owner of Schindler's Studio and event organizer.
"It was a great crowd," Michaels said "Grace did a fabulous job. For the first year, it was unbelievable."
The Spreading Antlers president said the money will go toward the foundation's swim program.
This school year, the program will impact third-graders in four school districts: Shikellamy, Milton, Lewisburg and Line Mountain. About 650 students total will have swim lessons through the foundation and collaboration between their districts and local YMCAs. Every student will have six 45-minute lessons, according to Michaels.
"The school really looks forward to this every year," Michaels said. "At Milton, there is an aid who takes the student's towels home and washes them every day."
Though a small group, the Spreading Antlers are active on a regular basis. All of the efforts made by the group are volunteer work, Shreck said.
"If we save one life, the program pays for itself," Michaels said.