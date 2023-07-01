DANVILLE — A local girls soccer team is continuing its fundraising efforts after qualifying for a national tournament earlier this month.
The CSSC Phoenix Girls Soccer Team will host a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Friendship Fire Company at 219 Ferry St. in Danville. All funds raised will go toward the trip to Kansas.
The group of 15 local girls, all 13 and younger, have been working hard both training and fundraising, according to Kaci Grimm, 13, who goes to Shikellamy.
“Today, we are out fundraising from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will still head to practice at 4:30 p.m. to train,” she said Friday.
Brett Michaels, the team’s head coach, agreed the girls are working hard in both aspects. “They are training to compete in 95-degree heat,” he said. “While also fighting to pay their own way.”
The girls are learning a life lesson from the community’s support, Michaels said.
“They are impressed with the heart people have had,” he said. “The community has really come together.”
In an effort to reduce the financial stress on the parents themselves, the Phoenix has set up a GoFundMe in addition to other fundraising opportunities. The team is also contacting local businesses in the hopes of getting sponsors.
To donate to Central Susquehanna Soccer Club (CSSC) Phoenix Girls Soccer Team, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/phoenix-girls-soccer-rise-to-regionals or contact Michaels at 570-556-9550 or brett03@ptd.net.