Local graduate places first in national championship event

McKenna Duitch went to the 55th annual SkillsUSA National Conference and Championships in Louisville with no expectations.
She left with a gold medal and a full college scholarship. The recent Selinsgrove and SUN Tech graduate took first place among 40 competitors for a prepared speech about Career Readiness. With the win, Duitch received a full scholarship to Sullivan University in Louisville, a Kindle Fire and gift cards.
SUN Tech also had a silver medalist and two other top-six finishers. Heidi Beiler, a Mifflinburg High grad, was second place in Esthetics. More than 6,000 career and technical education students took part in the SkillsUSA conference, competing in 100 trade, technical and leadership fields.
For Duitch, her competition fit right into her personality.
"I love talking and that was the whole basis of the competition," Duitch said. "Honestly, it was easy. I mean what I say, I said it with passion because I believed it."
Duitch, who graduated from SUN Tech's welding program, said she delivered her seven-minute speech to a three-judge panel that included a professional speech professor.
"She was a little intimidating to be in front of, but it was fine," Duitch said. "The highlight was telling them that you don't have to come out of house school to be career ready. Career readiness does not start on the job site. It starts here, it starts where you are right now."
"National contests are designed, planned and run by representatives of labor and management alike to recognize the achievements of career and technical education students and to encourage them to strive for excellence and pride in their chosen professions," said SUN Tech Child Accounting and PIMS Coordinator Jen Hetrick in a release. "To be eligible to compete at the National Conference contestants must have taken first place honors at their state level."
For Beiler, the esthetic contest included a written exam, an oral presentation, perform a facial treatment with massage, complete a beauty makeup design, and a fantasy makeup design on a theme declared by the National Esthetics Technical Committee. Beiler was assisted by fellow classmate Karli Hackenberg, who served as her model. Both are graduates of the SUN Tech Cosmetology Program and Mifflinburg Area High School.
Beiler won several hundred dollars worth of trade-related tools and equipment.
SUN Tech cosmetology student and Shikellamy High School graduate, Kashmir Samuel and her model, Tonya Hudler, placed fifth among 29 contestants in Nail Care. David Long, a 2019 graduate of SUN Tech’s electrical program and Selinsgrove Area High School, placed sixth among 24 contestants in Industrial Motor Control.