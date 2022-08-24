SUNBURY — Local historian and author John Moore will lead a program about the Bloody Spring nearly 266 years after the incident.
The free talk is open to the public and will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Northumberland County Historical Society at 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury. The Bloody Spring is an incident where Native warriors killed a Pennsylvania soldier as he took a drink from the spring on Aug. 28, 1756.
The story has endured for 266 years despite its simplicity.
"It's the physical presence of the spring in the hillside," said Moore. "I think it's the image of the soldier's blood. The Bloody Spring has become something that people can remember. They might not remember all the details but they know the story, they know the legend. There's a mystery about it. It's romantic, almost in a dark way."
The site is located on Memorial Drive just south of Shikellamy Avenue. It is marked with a historical marker.
"Here during the French and Indian War (1754-1763), one colonial soldier, venturing from the garrison of nearby Fort Augusta, was fatally shot by an Indian foe. His blood is said to have crimsoned its waters."
Moore said three soldiers had been guarding a herd of cows. One of the soldiers was killed. At the heart of the story were two teenage soldiers who wandered away from the fort to gather ripe plums growing in an old orchard that had been part of the Native American town of Shamokin.
When he was new to Sunbury 50 years ago, Moore said everyone talked about the spring. He visited it and learned more about its history.
Moore said he will also discuss the "maze of Indian trails" in the area, including Catawissa Avenue which once was a trail that led to Catawissa; the tribe of natives above the hill that sided with the French; and the campaign in 1756 to build Fort Augusta.
People who attend the presentation will be able to view Fort Augusta artifacts on display in the historical society’s museum, including logs from the fort’s stockade walls. They will also have the opportunity to drive to the Bloody Spring with Moore.
Historical Society President David Ruths said people should come out on Sunday to listen to Moore's presentation.
"It's a fascinating nugget of the area's history," he said. "A lot of people know about the fort but they don't necessarily know about this incident. This kind of incident happened a lot, more than people know."
Ruths said the event has stood the test of time in history because there's a known location. Sometimes these events don't have precise locations.
"The whole reason this is known as Bloody Spring is because of that particular incident," Ruths said.