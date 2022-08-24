Provided photo

Spectator Deb Park took this 2017 photo during a re-enactment of Indian warriors about to scalp the body of a Pennsylvania soldier during a raid at Sunbury’s Bloody Spring in August 1756. The soldier belonged to the garrison at Fort Augusta, then under construction about a half mile away. The re-enactment was sponsored by the Augusta Regiment, a French and Indian War re-enactment group and the Northumberland County Historical Society.