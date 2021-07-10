Angie Mattis says she is fortunate enough to have lived her entire life knowing a United States Supreme Court with a female justice.
The 37-year-old Montour County District Attorney understands that hasn’t always been the case, which is why those in similar roles look at women like Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the three women who make up a third of today’s Supreme Court with so much reverence.
O’Connor became the first woman nominated to the nation’s top court 40 years ago this month. She was nominated by President Ronald Reagan, confirmed in September and served on the court for two and a half decades, retiring in 2006. Since O’Connor joined the court in 1981, four other women have followed her to the federal bench: Ginsburg (1993) and current justices Sonia Sotomayor (2009), Elena Kagan (2010) and Amy Coney Barrett (2020).
Across the Valley, there are sitting female judges, a district attorney and practicing lawyers. In Northumberland County, Paige Rosini has served as a county judge since 2015 and previously served as a public defender. Lori Hackenberg is a district judge in Snyder County while Mattis is the second woman in a row to hold the DA’s post in Montour County. Louise Knight served more than a decade as judge in the 17th District covering Snyder and Union counties and followed that up with a Senior Judge role she still holds.
Mattis and Rosini both said O’Connor has been an influence on the judiciary in the United States, not only for women.
“She paved a way for a lot of people,” Rosini said. “She was a brilliant jurist, man or woman, and I think that is her biggest impact on the legal system. By the time I got to law school, you were an attorney, not a female attorney. My class was about 50-50. That wasn’t the case for her. She paved the way for a lot of people.”
Mattis, a 2002 Danville High grad, has been the DA in Montour County since 2016. She was preceded in her role by Rebecca Warren, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
“I’ve had the tremendous luxury of never living a day in my life when there wasn’t a woman on the Supreme Court,” Mattis said. “No doubt she is in an influence on me, and a generation of women involved in the law.”
O’Connor joined the court in 1981 and Ginsburg joined a decade later.
Together, particularly, they attained “rock star” status.
“O’Connor and RBG, they broke barriers,” said Rosini. “They did that at a time when it was unusual for a woman to be a judge. Because of their work, it made my job easier. It made all females’ lives easier. We didn’t have to deal with the things they did.”
“They changed the perception of women in the law,” Mattis said. “It isn’t a big deal anymore. They are viewed as modern-day judicial rock stars.”
Even with the changes over the past four decades, hurdles remain.
Mattis said there are still instances when people come to her office looking for the district attorney and are often surprised when they learn a 37-year-old woman is the chief law enforcement officer in the county. Mattis does say it partly may be due to her age.
”The comments are few are far between, but they are tremendously motivating,” she said. “The best vindication is to prove someone wrong. I’m not a woman in a man’s job. I’m just doing my job. Sandra Day O’Connor and RBG made that easier for us all.”