DANVILLE — Residents with anecdotes and experiences involving poor internet access in the Valley could help the state improve access for all.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) continues to gather data and first-hand accounts from across the state, according to Julia Brinjac, the authority's digital equity program manager.
Brinjac and Courtney Accurti, senior public engagement specialist with Michael Baker International, led a community conversation, Internet for All: Connecting the Commonwealth, Thursday at DRIVE in Danville.
"The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be receiving federal funding for broadband expansion, adoption and literacy through the Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) and Digitial Equity (DE) programs," Accurti said.
These efforts to close the nation's digital divide will include a $65 billion investment across the country, according to the PBDA. Pennsylvania will receive $1.16 billion of the funds.
The funds will focus on unserved and underserved populations, Accurti said.
"Unserved locations have no access to wired internet service at speeds that meet the FCC threshold of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload," she said. "In underserved locations, internet services meet or exceed the FCC threshold but without access to speeds of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload."
Providing access to the internet is not the only issue the commonwealth faces, Brinjac said.
"We are focusing on access, affordability, digital literacy and people having devices to do the things they want to on the internet," she said.
The PBDA is visiting communities throughout the state to hear about the issues residents face and what they would like to see done with the money, Accurti said. Representatives from the department were also leading discussions in Huntingdon County on Thursday.
The group conversation began with an icebreaker in which Accurti asked attendees to compare their internet to an animal. Responses included "sloth," "horse," "eagle" and "bear."
Local resident Ginni Schenck expressed her concerns and agitation with getting internet access to her home.
"I pay $145 to DSL every month and am only able to stream the lowest resolution videos on (Amazon) Prime," she said. "I'm also required to have a landline that I don't use."
The room of attendees expressed shock and concern in response to Schenck's situation. Several offered her suggestions.
Bob Garrett, President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, compared the internet across Pennsylvania to Swiss cheese.
"We have these spots we need to fill in to make it cheddar," he said. "But in really rural areas, it gets so expensive."
Garret went on to explain the importance of internet not only for individuals, but also for businesses. The chamber president used Gilson Snow as an example.
"If businesses don't have internet, they're out of business," Garrett said. "Nick Gilson, of Gilson Snow, told me once that he didn't need heat, water or that type of thing, but he needed internet."
Sam Haulman, general manager at Service Electric in Northumberland, said the broadband funds coming to the state should work with local companies who have been doing the work for years.
"The $1.6 billion in funds need to work with the entities who know how to do the work and have been doing it," he said.
Accurti agreed with the concerns of local leaders and business representatives.
"These meetings and all of this planning is so important because Pennsylvania is not one size fits all," she said.
PDBA is still in the planning phase of this project and, realistically, will not have the $1.16 billion until 2025, Brinjac said.
Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to take an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PA_BCDA to share their own experiences with broadband.