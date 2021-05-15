Today’s Valley lawmakers expressed great respect for Franklin Kury, the former state legislator who championed the Environmental Rights Amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution that passed 50 years ago on May 18.
Kury, the author and lead advocate for the amendment, served as a Democrat in the state House of Representatives from 1966 to 1972 for the 108th District and in the state Senate from 1972 to 1980 for the 27th District. Lynda Schlegel Culver now serves as the representative of the 108th district and John Gordner now serves as the state senator of the 27th district.
“To the lives of Pennsylvanians, the Environmental Rights Amendment is as significant today as it was in 1971,” said Culver. “Pennsylvania has made great strides in improving and protecting the environment in the years since, thanks in large part to this amendment. and because of this amendment, we will continue to preserve our natural resources and protect Pennsylvanians’ rights to clean air and pure water for years to come.”
Sen. Kury made his mark on this region as a member of the General Assembly, but was also able to improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians through this important amendment, she said.
“Sen. Kury is a kind, genuine and sincere man who has always been fully committed to the causes in which he believes, and has made sure to see them through to completion,” said Culver. “He is a visionary of our time and his legacy continues today and into the future.”
Gordner, R-27, said the amendment was “a landmark moment” for Kury.
“I have seen the campaign materials that he used as a candidate in 1966 in which he held up a jar of polluted water from the Susquehanna River and said that if elected he would work to clean up that river and the waters that feed it,” said Gordner. “I was very honored to be present and to speak at the dedication of Kury Point at Shikellamy State Park back in 2016 on the 45th anniversary of the amendment.”
Gordner said it was a well-deserved honor and a perfect place to recognize his achievements.
“The impact of that amendment is still being felt 50 years later as much progress has made in cleaning up our waters and our streams and our environment,” said Gordner. “I was able to get to know Senator Kury personally over the years and always enjoyed when he would come into my office in Harrisburg and reflect on his time in the General Assembly in the late 1960s and 1970s. He served in the Senate from 1972 until 1980 and is the only Democratic member elected as Senator in the 27th district in the last 70 years which speaks highly of his legislative ability.”
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, said Pennsylvania is certainly rich with its natural resources.
“And over the years, we have strengthened our laws and regulations to further protect our streams, rivers and forest land for future generations,” Yaw said. “In fact, our air is cleaner today than at any point since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution. The environmental rights amendment serves as a constant reminder that we are all entitled to a healthy environment.”
“We shouldn’t forget that Pennsylvania is also rich in energy resources,” he said. “We have a significant history of energy production and innovation. Energy allows us to have a strong economy. The ironic kicker is that a strong economy allows us to further regulate and clean up the environment — our air, soil, water and lower emissions.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said Pennsylvania became one of the only states in the nation to enshrine the rights to clean air, pure water and environmental preservation in the Constitution.
“Former state Senator and Representative Franklin Kury wrote the amendment at a pivotal time for the commonwealth, when coal companies polluted rivers and streams and created environmental disasters with reckless abandon, too often harming and killing their own workers, surrounding communities and wildlife,” said Casey. “Today, generations of Pennsylvanians have enjoyed cleaner air and water and our state’s natural beauty, but we face another great threat to the environment. To honor the legacy of the Environmental Rights Amendment, we must keep working to combat the climate crisis.”