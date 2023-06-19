DANVILLE — Three Danville boys decided to set up a lemonade stand on June 3 to kick off their summer fun, but the stand would do more than provide a refreshing beverage to passersby.
At the East Market Street stand, Aaron Childress, 10, Adam Childress, 8, and Axel Childress, 7, offered free lemonade and collected $550 in donations that they used to purchase cases of Gatorade and water for local fire companies.
"I had been wanting to set up a lemonade stand for a while," Aaron Childress said. "I wanted to give it out for free, but raise money to help the fire companies."
The eldest of the three said he wanted to support the firefighters because they are always helping out everyone else.
The first responders who received the boys' donations were happy and surprised, Aaron Childress said. They even let the boys in some of the firetrucks.
Trevor Finn, Montour County Commissioner and Chief Engineer & Emergency Medical Technician for Washington Fire Company, said he was proud of the boys' hard work.
"These young people prove that, irrespective of age, all volunteers make a positive difference in their community," Finn said. "I commend them for their work."
To collect donations, Adam Childress said he had the perfect tool. The eight-year-old, who wants to become a firefighter, used his fireman rain boot to hold donations at the stand, he said.
The local companies showed their appreciation by lining up and driving firetrucks to the stand for lemonade, Dawn Gouty, the boys' mom said.
"It was really cool to have them all come to our stand," Aaron Childress said.
Riders from the Danville Moose Lodge 1133 also went to the stand and made a "very generous" donations, Gouty said. The funds from the Moose would allow the boys to purchase Gatorade and water for all the local fire companies, she said.
As of Wednesday, the trio donated a total of 24 cases of Gatorade and 24 cases of water to eight stations, according to Gouty.
The mom said the stand was all the boys' idea.
"Aaron kept saying he wanted to set up a free lemonade stand and collect donations," Gouty said. "I told him he should know what he was going to use the money for."
With his mom's suggestion, Aaron decided to raise money for the fire companies.
Gouty said the community was very receptive of their idea.
"They've gotten a lot of donations," she said. "Everyone has been very supportive."
The Childress boys are currently saving their remaining funds to buy more supplies, but plan to be back on the sidewalk on East Market Street soon.