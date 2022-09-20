Steve Stumbris, the head of Bucknell University's Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will be joining WVIA’s “Keystone Edition Business” as a moderator, hosting the monthly television program started in 2020 as a discussion with entrepreneurs, executives and creators to gain insight on what it takes to make it in today’s modern marketplace.
Stumbris replaces Kristopher B. Jones, moderator for the first two seasons of the program. He has been director of the SBDC since 2012.
SBDC was recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration with the SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award for Pennsylvania. Stumbris helped launch Startup Lewisburg and Startup Danville, business incubators for startups in local communities, and founded BizPitch, Bucknell University’s student startup competition.
Jones said it was an amazing honor to serve as host for two seasons.
“I'm excited for Steve Stumbris as the new host and know that he will have the requisite support to thrive," said Jones.
Carla McCabe, WVIA president and CEO, said they are grateful to Jones for building the shows brand.
“With his energy and insights, Keystone Edition Business became a must-watch program for the business community and aspiring entrepreneurs,” said McCabe. “We look forward to this new chapter and are thrilled to welcome Steve, whose experience and expertise have helped thousands of Pennsylvania businesses to start and grow.”
Stumbris said he is excited to be joining WVIA.
“I look forward to sharing the stories of business leaders and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems across northeastern and central Pennsylvania as moderator,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s rich history of industry, Stumbris said, is matched only by the burgeoning new innovations that are driving the economic development of the future.
Next season of “Keystone Edition Business” will be Monday, Oct. 10.
Upcoming topics this season will cover inflation and recession; downtown businesses; locally made products; immigrant-led businesses; female founders; youth entrepreneurship, and agricultural businesses.
WVIA said this season will feature inclusion of live studio audiences and questions for each of the program tapings. Reservations are free but limited and can be made at wvia.org/events.