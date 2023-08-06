Nonprofit organizations across the Valley are caught between the decline in charitable giving, rising costs of goods and services, putting them in a place where they have to make tough decisions to get by at a time when more people are seeking aid, organizers said.
Melissa Rowse, Director of the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, said she has seen donations drop consistently since 2020 and expects them to lessen even more by the end of the year.
“We saw a slight bump in 2020, but since then, it’s been downhill,” Rowse said.
In 2020, the library received more than $20,000 in donations. Last year, they received only around $13,000, according to Rowse. The director said she is only projecting around $9,000 in donations for this year.
The reasoning behind this drop is something Rowse pondered. “Over time, large donors have passed away and those holes are not being refilled,” she said. “I don’t know if it is a generational thing or if people just don’t think we are a valuable resource.”
The Degenstein Library is open 362 days per year and 42 hours per week, Rowse said. The desk on the first floor is completely volunteer-run. The library offers free services, programs and events to those in the community.
Not only has the director had to try to make up for the decline in donations, but she has been strapped even further by the rising costs of goods and services, she said.
“I am spending $56 per box for trash bags,” Rowse said. “We have started dumping the trash out and reusing the bags.”
Similarly, Rowse said she will not be replacing the broken water fountain in the building and has had to stop buying tissues and hand sanitizer.
Unfortunately, there is not much more the library can cut, according to the director.
“The budget is cut as far as it can go,” Rowse said. “I can’t not buy books.”
The Gate House
This increase in costs has drastically affected The Gate House in Danville, according to its directors.
Thomas Dougher, executive director of the shelter, said the nonprofit has not seen the impact of a charitable giving decline as much as of rising costs.
“I think we have seen the cost of operating go up and charitable giving stay the same,” Dougher said.
Grants available to these types of organizations have also become scarcer in recent years, said Krunal Thakore, Gatehouse operations director.
“During COVID, there were emergency grants available that no longer are,” he said. “We used those funds wisely, but we are seeing grant funding go down.”
The Gate House hired a part-time case manager around 2020, who has since moved on. However, because of a lack of funding, the organization has not been able to refill the position, Thakore recalled as an example.
The loss of the position affected The Gate House as well as Bill’s House, a transitional facility in Bloomsburg, Dougher said.
“It’s not only affected here, but we’ve also expanded to Bill’s House transitional housing,” he said. “She was up there case managing too. Now that responsibility is on us.”
During the past two grant rounds, the Gatehouse has been funded less than 50 percent, Dougher said. He said they are always on the lookout for opportunities and were able to get more state funding to help make up the difference.
Dougher said the organization has been blessed by the community but continues to struggle with rising costs.
“Some months, electric goes from $280 to $485,” he said. “So then I’m thinking ‘do we need two cases of toilet paper or can we get by with one?’”
Women’s Center
Luckily, The Women’s Center Inc. in Bloomsburg has not yet been forced to deny services to those in need but has had instances in which they could not fill all requests for one individual, according to Executive Director Christy Roberson.
“Fortunately, we have always been able to provide something,” she said. “But sometimes we may not have met all of the needs. There were instances where we just didn’t have things in our resources.”
As stated on their website, The Women’s Center, which serves Columbia and Montour counties, provides free support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and incest.
The center has suffered the impacts of the charitable giving decline, Roberson said.
“Since the pandemic, we have seen a decrease in contributions,” she said. “We are starting to see some recovery, but still not as much as we had hoped.”
The organization was also restricted in its fundraising efforts during the pandemic and continues to see fundraisers impacted today, according to Roberson.
“During the pandemic, we couldn’t fundraise, so we also lost all of that revenue,” she said. “Folks are still reluctant to go to fundraisers that have a lot of people.”
The center accepts monetary donations, as well as goods like toiletries and essentials. Roberson said this sort of giving has also decreased.
Volunteer hours have also drastically declined, according to the director. Prior to the pandemic, the center saw between 3,000 and 5,000 volunteer hours every year, Roberson said. Between 2019 and 2020, the nonprofit only had 200 hours.
“Volunteerism was almost nothing during the pandemic and we are still working to rebuild,” Roberson said. “We are still only at 1,800 hours. That volunteer time is essential to nonprofit services.”
Matching funds
The monies these organizations receive within their communities can impact their fund both on the state level and federally, according to Roberson.
“State and federal grants require us to raise a certain amount of match funds locally,” she said. “We have to raise them one way or another so we don’t risk losing our federal and state grants. That’s always a worry for us as well.”
While these state and federal funds help, Roberson said they only go so far in keeping a nonprofit on its feet. Local support remains essential.
“While most nonprofits receive some type of federal and state support, it is never enough to do all the work,” Roberson said. “These funds can only be used for certain things, and a lot of the things they can’t be used for are essential for the nonprofit to run.”
Fortunately for both its employees and those they serve, the center has not been forced to let go of any staff members.
Similar to other organizations, despite the decrease in giving, requests for services have increased drastically for The Women’s Center, Roberson said.
The Women’s Center has made efforts to make donating to the organization easier.
“We have added new ways for online giving,” Roberson said. “Annual and monthly giving can now be done online. We are trying to make it easy for people.”
Roberson said community support is essential to the survival of organizations like the center.
“The center appreciates any support,” she said. “We are providing life-saving support and services and are seeing an increase in demand for those services.”
Also speaking for nonprofits in general, Roberson said organizations can only provide community services so long as they are supported by the community.
“Communities have to support because those are the people we are providing services to,” she said. “Support is so important because these organizations desperately need it.”
Haven Ministry
Local donors to a Haven Ministry fundraising project toward building a second level of housing at its 1043 Front St. location.
The Haven Ministry board set a fundraising goal of $1 million, said board member Cory Fasold. Local donations have reached $450,000.
“We are extremely grateful,” he said. “I am confident that the Lord will help us get the funds to. do this addition to help those who have nothing.”
Haven Ministry is a non-profit organization guided by a board of directors comprised of both clergy and laypersons and funded through donations.
The shelter is celebrating 31 years of operation and has assisted more than 5,000 people in need.
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this story.