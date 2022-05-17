LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter of The Penn State Alumni Association is hosting an event to recruit new members.
The group is holding a happy hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jackass Brewing Company in Lewisburg.
The chapter will provide an assortment of appetizers, with beverages paid for by attendees.
“While we greatly appreciate all our current members, our chapter needs an infusion of new, vibrant members. This is a great opportunity to come out and meet some other local Penn State folks,” said President Curt Rothermel.
Members do not have to be a Penn State alum to join.