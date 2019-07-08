Local police, including five Valley police departments, will join the Pennsylvania State Police and more than 210 other municipal agencies in the third targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today.
According to a release from PennDOT, the window runs through Aug. 25.
Participating aggressive-driving enforcement police agencies in north central Pennsylvania are: Old Lycoming Township, Williamsport, South Williamsport and Tiadaghton Valley Regional (Lycoming County), Bloomsburg, Scott Township, Hemlock Township and South Centre Township (Columbia County), Coal Township, Sunbury and Mount Carmel Township (Northumberland County), Shamokin Dam (Snyder County) and Buffalo Valley Regional (Union County).
According to PennDOT's release, the third wave "will aim to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways throughout the State. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a citation."
The latest wave will focus on red light running, the Steer Clear law — which requires drivers to move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle — tailgating and heavy trucks.
Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 50,707 aggressive-driving related citations, including 30,197 for speeding. Failing to stop for red lights and stop signs resulted in 3,657 citations.
Additionally, the enforcement accounted for 68 felony arrests, 142 fugitives apprehended, 200 impaired driving arrests and 1,259 occupant protection citations.
The aggressive-driving enforcement is a part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).