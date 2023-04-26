Local politicians were taken by surprise upon hearing Wednesday afternoon that Geisinger had been acquired by Kaiser Permanente.
Bill Lynn, chair, Mahoning Township Board of Supervisors said he was "very, very surprised that after over a hundred years, it is sold. I don't know why. I'm trying to figure out the reasoning. I'm just shaking my head."
Geisinger announced it will be the first partner with Kaiser in the formation of Risant Health, a new nonprofit that could grow to as many as seven other health systems.
"I'm still wondering why they had to do this and why they wanted to do this," Lynn continued. 'There is nothing we can do about it, but there are a lot of questions about some of the projects. What about the project with the Sisters of St. Cyrils?"
Lynn said he was told by a Geisinger official that the project was "still a go." Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger Health System's president and CEO, said the transaction won't slow projects, but could "accelerate" them based on new partnerships.
Montour Commissioner Ken Holdren and Trevor Finn said they were also surprised to hear the announcement Wednesday.
Holdren said, “We were surprised by Geisinger’s announcement today. The Board of Commissioners has reached out to Geisinger leadership to schedule a meeting with them to better understand the proposed transaction, which will require regulatory approval and its potential impact on the citizens of Montour County."
Finn added that “We have been notified of the potential acquisition, pending regulatory approval. We have asked to meet with senior staff at Geisinger in the near future to address any of our concerns."
State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury, also said the announcement was a surprise.
“Geisinger has always been at the forefront of providing in the Valley and beyond great medical care, and always keeping patients first in their mind. The details of the acquisition will emerge. There are a lot of processes they have to get through over the next 18 months with several regulatory agencies," Culver said. "Knowing Geisinger, I think they probably, over time, have been looking at how they can provide better services to this area.
“They want to keep up with medical advances and technology and that is very expensive. It would be my assumption that they entered into this with a lot of thoughtful consideration, keeping patient care first in their mind. I’m anxious to hear what they think this will bring to the people of this area," she said.
Pa. House Rep. Joanne Stehr, R-107, is waiting to hear more details about the acquisition, she said on Wednesday. She and other legislators are meeting with Dr. Ryu next week, she added.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D, Pa., said, “Rural hospitals are a lifeline, providing health care to patients and economic safety and stability to entire communities. Pennsylvanians in the Susquehanna Valley and beyond deserve access to quality, dependable care close to home.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, said his main concern about the deal was how it would affect patients.
“Anytime there is a consolidation of hospitals and health systems, my primary concern is what it might mean for patient access, particularly in rural communities," he said. "From the news reports, this deal would maintain the Geisinger name that our communities know and trust. I am looking forward to receiving more information from the parties involved.”