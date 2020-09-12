LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Project Linus has canceled its Fall Make A Blanket Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Blankets are being accepted on drop-off days, the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
Face masks and social distancing are required. Blankets may be left outside the door with the name of the makers and their address. Blankets may also be dropped off at other drop-off sites in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Williamsport and Montoursville, including Joanns Fabrics at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Hummels Wharf.
The group anticipates that, due to the pandemic and unemployment, more children than ever will be in need of a warm, comforting blanket this winter. Last year, group members delivered 1,945 blankets to the local six-county area.
There is batting, backing and other fabric available by stopping in at Faith Lutheran Church on drop-off days. Quilting supplies, fabric and yarn are also accepted to give to others.
For more information, contact Pat Warren at 570-966-3675.