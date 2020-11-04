DANVILLE — Jennifer Sheptock has earned professional certification in correctional health care, one of 4,2000 correctional health care professionals nationwide to earn the distinction of Certified Correctional Health Professional.
The designation shows the professional’s knowledge, understanding and applications of standards and guidelines essential to the delivery of appropriate health care in a correctional environment.
CCHP’s understand their role in delivering, legal principles and ethical obligations. Some facilities make the certification a condition of employment.
— THE DAILY ITEM