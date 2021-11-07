LEWISBURG — Freezing November temperatures couldn’t stop a small group of volunteers from making a portion of Route 15 look a lot cleaner.
Otzinachson, a regional subgroup affiliated with the Sierra Club, hosted a roadside litter pickup on Sunday morning along Route 15 just south of Lewisburg, a stretch that the organization adopted in 2015.
Gary Kendall, executive committee member of the Sierra Club, said he hopes the event brings in new members and increases their local publicity. Most of the Otzinachson Group’s members live in Lewisburg, but Kendall is looking to expand to other communities.
“Our group covers like eight counties all the way to the New York border,” he said. “We have a couple of active members in the Williamsport Area, but none of them are here today.”
Lana Gulden, chair of the Otzinachson Group, agreed with Kendall. She hopes that the organization can expand, specifically among younger people.
“I’m actually totally surprised at the number of people who aren’t familiar with the Sierra Club,” she said. “It’s the oldest environmental group in the country so it’s been around for a long time, and I don’t know why people aren’t aware of us.”
Gulden said that the Sierra Club does have a program to involve college students, which she hopes is successful for recruitment. Their group had a student intern last year that primarily worked with social media outreach.
Before the group left, Kendall read a list of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation safety rules and handed out trash grabbers for each volunteer.
Julia Curtis, a Selinsgrove resident, started working for the National Sierra Club about one month ago. She said there is no better thing to do on a Sunday morning than volunteer somewhere.
“I think it’s great that we take care of our own spaces and, you know, meet people that we might not necessarily come across in our work life,” Curtis said. “It’s great to come together over a shared hobby.”
According to its website, the Sierra Club is an organization that hopes to protect the environment and educate people about the importance of preserving natural resources. The PA Chapter was started in the early 1970s with roughly 25,000 members across the state.
For anyone interested in joining the Sierra Club, a registration form can be found on their website.
The group will be holding an executive committee meeting on Wednesday, and club members invite anyone interested to join them.