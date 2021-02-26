COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped statewide and locally on Friday, while the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped back above 3,000 for the first time in a week.
Statewide, the Department of Health (DOH) announced 3,346 new cases on Friday, along with 69 new deaths. Part of the statewide increase in cases — the largest increase since Feb. 17 — are 128 new cases in Union County, as the state reconciles positive cases out of Bucknell University from last week.
Friday's total ended a run of seven consecutive days of fewer than 3,000 new cases statewide.
Across the Valley, there 153 total cases. In addition to the increase in Union County, there were 12 new cases in Northumberland County, nine in Snyder and four in Montour County. There were no new deaths in the region.
A dozen counties statewide reported more than 100 new cases on Friday, led by 412 new cases in Allegheny County.
Statewide there were 69 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the 12th time in 13 days with fewer than 100 deaths.
According to DOH, 78,869 vaccines were administered across the state on Thursday, including 45,790 first-doses and 33,079 second doses. Across the Valley, 46,427 doses have been administered. Statewide, 2,226,004 have been administered.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 90 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
Hospitalizations
There were 65 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Friday than on Thursday, according to DOH officials. There were 1,897 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 403 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 18 from Thursday, while 218 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 11.
In Valley health care facilities, 46 were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down 10 from Thursday.
There were 35 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 12 in ICUs and seven on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, five patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were six patients being treated, including one on a ventilator.
On-campus
The number of active cases remains on the decline at Bucknell University while the case count is on the rise at Susquehanna.
As of Friday morning, Bucknell was reporting 123 active cases on campus — including 118 students — down three from Thursday. The school reported 1 new positive test. According to the school's online dashboard, 121 students are in isolation, a decrease of seven from Thursday's report.
Susquehanna University reports 27 active student cases — up six for the third day in a row — and no staff cases. There have been 43 total cases on campus this semester, including 33 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there have been 2,036 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, including four new cases on Thursday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 995 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 130 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 241 resident cases and 46 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Friday morning, there are 54 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg — up three from Thursday — including 34 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit, two positive inmate cases at the medium-security unit and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 100 inmates and 12 staffers have become fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 330 inmates and 367 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 165 active cases according to the Department of Corrections' most recent update. There are 150 active inmate cases and 15 among staffers at the facility. No other state prison has more than 44 inmate cases.
There are 24 active cases —16 people receiving services and eight staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.