A vaccine equity program that supports faith-based organizations and nonprofits counter vaccine hesitancy is expanding in Pennsylvania, but the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) is taking a cautious approach in potentially participating, according to the executive director.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the United Way of Pennsylvania on Thursday announced an expansion of the Local Innovations in Vaccine Equity in Pennsylvania project, also known as LIVE PA.
The United Way will administer an additional $630,000 in grants to support the efforts of local faith-based organizations.
Adrienne Mael said the GSVUW, which she leads, has interest in LIVE PA but hasn’t yet applied for funding. Mael said the organization would look at how the program worked, or didn’t, in other communities first. Guidance from local health care professionals would also be sought, she said.
There are people locally who haven’t had access to the vaccine for whatever reasons, Mael said, and there are people who aren’t interested at all. She acknowledged how the issue has become politicized.
“I just don’t think this is something a billboard is going to fix,” Mael said of one hypothetical use of program funding.
A joint press release announcing the effort states that the grant program is specifically designed for faith-based and nonprofit organizations with a goal of administering vaccinations, as well as COVID-19 education and outreach.
Part of that outreach is overcoming vaccine hesitancy.
The program offers a reimbursement rate of $10 per shot achieved and a matching rate of $10 per direct person-to-person outreach. The grants are designed initially to range from $400 to $40,000 per vaccination event, the press release states.
There is a requirement that the “nonprofits and local United Way chapters involved promote the events using traditional and digital media to help fight vaccine hesitancy.”
“Faith-based organizations are trusted community groups who have opportunities to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible. These grant resources can be used by faith-based organizations to contribute to healthy and safe communities in the face of climbing rates of infection related to COVID variants. We encourage faith-based organizations, as well as nonprofits, to apply for the LIVE PA grant,” Kristen Rotz, president of United Way of Pennsylvania, said.
The Wolf Administration announced the launch of LIVE PA in June. It resulted from a collaboration between the Administration’s Office of Advocacy and Reform and the departments of Health and Human Services along with the United Way of Pennsylvania.
Interested nonprofit and faith-based organizations should contact info@uwp.org for information on the program including obtaining a grant application.