Local Verizon employee featured in company-wide webcast

NORTHUMBERLAND — Danielle Vayda was a bit hesitant when her employer — Verizon — asked her to work from home.
Vayda, who works in sales in the company's Selinsgrove store, was used to interacting with customers face-to-face. She said that at first, she felt a little stressed about how doing her job from home was going to work.
"I was used to working at the store," Vayda, 26, said on Sunday. "I have a 1-year-old son. That was kind of a concern."
Verizon, however, was training a large part of its store employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been retraining and redeploying thousands of retail employees to work from home," said David Weissmann, a Verizon public relations manager.
The week of training started within about a week of the company closing more than 70 percent of its stores to avoid the coronavirus threat.
"We had started to close out stores to keep our employees safe," Weissmann said.
Vayda, who lives in Point Township with her husband, Tyler, and their toddler son, said it usually takes four to five weeks to train employees, but the retail employees had the background of what they had to do. They just had to learn to do their jobs in a new way with new tools.
Weissmann, who said Vayda recently was featured in Verizon's company-wide webcast, said the company was training more than 5,000 employees in telesales, customer service, business conferencing and financial assistance.
Vayda, who has worked for Verizon for 2 1/2 years, said she assists customers all over the country, many of whom are trying to reach their local Verizon store.
She is happy to be working.
"We were all off work for two to three weeks," Vayda said, adding, though, "Verizon was so amazing keeping us all connected."
She said that even when they were off, they had weekly calls with their manager.
Those employees unable to work from home due to health, childcare or other reasons are eligible for a leave of absence.
According to the company, its new COVID-19 specific leave of absence policy provides 100 percent pay for up to eight weeks, reduced to 60 percent pay after eight weeks. If an employee is medically diagnosed with COVID-19, Verizon will provide 100 percent pay for up to 26 weeks or until the employee is medically cleared to return to work.
Verizon, which already encouraged volunteering, also is working with its nonprofit partners to provide virtual volunteering opportunities, said Weissmann.
Vayda said she volunteers with the Be My Eyes app, which assists the blind or those with low vision. Requests for help are channeled to a volunteer, who provides the assistance online.
Vayda said she helped a blind woman differentiate between shampoo and conditioner when the woman held both bottles up to the screen.
She said the biggest difference with working from home is not having face-to-face interaction with customers. If customers have a child with them, she could interact with the child as well.
While Vayda enjoys working from home, she wouldn't want to do it permanently.
"I miss my team," she said. "That's the reason I would want to go back."