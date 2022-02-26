SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA in Sunbury is offering an incentive to people who get a membership in March: Free personal training.
Members who join in March get the usual membership benefits, plus a welcome orientation to learn about the facility and fitness equipment and 30 minutes of free personal training with one of the personal trainers.
The certified trainer will work with new members to achieve specific wellness goals — whether it be weight loss, muscular strength, sports training, flexibility, accountability, nutrition or numerous other goals.
For more information, contact GSV YMCA by calling (570) 286-5636, visiting them in person at 1150 N. 4th St., Sunbury, or online at https://www.gsvymca.org/