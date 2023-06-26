A local girls' soccer team is heading to Kansas next month to play in a national tournament, a spot the squad earned after winning the Pennsylvania President's Cup and finishing second in the Eastern Regional tournament.
The Central Susquehanna Soccer Club (CSSC) Phoenix team consists of eight girls from Danville, two from Lewisburg and one from each Sunbury, Northumberland, Southern Columbia and Shamokin, according to their coach, Brett Michaels, a graduate of and teacher at Shikellamy High School.
The team is seeking the community's support after qualifying for the national tournament recently. The group of 15 local girls, all 13 and younger, hope to spend six days competing in Kansas beginning July 6.
The Phoenix competes in the Elite Development Program (EDP), Michaels said. "The EDP is considered to be one of the most competitive soccer leagues on the east coast," he said. "The girls have won 3 consecutive EDP division titles, which is an amazing accomplishment as most of the teams in EDP are from prestigious clubs with greater numbers of players from which they create their teams."
The Phoenix won the Pennsylvania President's Cup last month, Michaels said.
Teams from 13 states attended the Eastern Regional tournament in Conshohocken. The Phoenix made it to the semifinal and played the state champion team from Connecticut, according to Michaels.
Not only would winning the semifinal send the team to the finals, it would also guarantee them a spot at the national tournament in July, Michaels said.
The Connecticut team was up by two early in the game, but Gabby Kashi, of Bloomsburg, and Kaci Grimm, of Sunbury, each scored a goal to tie things up.
As the clock ticked down and the score remained the same, the teams geared up for overtime, Michaels said. Ten minutes of overtime passed and no one scored, sending the girls into a second overtime.
In the 90-degree heat, the girls' intense training came in clutch. "They completely outlasted the other team," Michaels said.
Kashi scored again in the second overtime, putting the Phoenix up by one with seven minutes left on the clock. The Phoenix defense remained strong down to the last second, send them to the finals and the national tournament in Kansas, Michaels said.
In the final match, the Central Susquehanna team lost to a New Jersey team 1-0, but they didn't let it kill their spirit, Michaels said. "The game we were really worried about was the semi," he said. "In that final game, the girls were just excited to go to nationals."
Delaney Willoughby, 12, of Danville, said she and her team are both excited and nervous to play at nationals. "We are nervous because we have never played these teams before," Willoughby said. "But also excited to have made it this far."
The young girls have worked hard to make it to the top eight teams in the entire country, according to their coach. "I coach the college level and use a lot of strength, speed and agility in the team's training," Michaels said. "They recognize that they train hard."
Willoughby confirmed that the training the team put in was tough. "We do a lot of conditioning," she said. "A month before the regional tournament, we were practicing at least three times a week."
What works for them
Having played together for years, the Phoenix girls have figured out what works for them, Michaels said. "What's unique about this group is the majority of them have played together for several years and we've set the standard," he said. "They hang out with each other off the field and there is no bickering."
The team tends to take things one step at a time instead of focusing on the end goal, according to Willoughby. "We've just been playing one game at a time and decided to see how far we could make it," she said. "We've come a long way since last season."
Competing in an elite league, the team is used to traveling for games and has had to fundraise before, Michaels said.
"We have tried to make sure that we have never had any girls miss out on any opportunities due to financial reasons," he said. "As I fully believe the girls should learn the concept of gratitude and working to earn their way, they have shown a great deal of motivation to do fundraising to help pay for tournaments, travel expenses, uniforms, and State Cup play over the past several years."
Michaels said the "gritty" kids feed off a challenge and that is just what they have ahead of them. "It's been a whirlwind since we got home," he said. "I have a 37-page packet to go through and have to book a certain hotel and figure out how to get everyone to Kansas."
The coach expects costs to include a 6-night hotel stay for each girl and at least one of their parents as well as transportation across the country. "It sounds absurd, but we will probably collectively spend between $25,000 and $30,000."
In an effort to reduce the financial stress on the parents themselves, the Phoenix has set up a Go Fund Me and are exploring other fundraising opportunities. The team is also contacting local businesses in the hopes of getting sponsors.
Michaels said he is struggling to find transportation to Kansas for the team and is open to any suggestions. Michaels can be reached at (570)-556-9550 or brett03@ptd.net.
To donate to Central Susquehanna Soccer Club (CSSC) Phoenix Girls Soccer Team, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/phoenix-girls-soccer-rise-to-regionals or contact Michaels using the information above.