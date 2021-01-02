Four projects that Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties will benefit from were awarded more than $1.5 million in Growing Greener Grants to help fund local water quality improvement projects across the Valley.
The state Department of Environmental Protection announced that the Montour County Conservation District’s Agricultural BMPs and pasture management project received $918,716; the Northumberland County Conservation District’s grazing project received $57,228; and the Snyder County Conservation District’s riparian buffer program received $120,000. The Columbia County Conservation District’s multi-county soil health project that benefits Montour, Bradford, Clinton, Luzerne and Columbia counties received $447,380. DEP awarded $34 million to help fund 149 projects across Pennsylvania.
“This is a good thing for Montour County, a good thing for water quality in Montour County,” said Sean Levan, Montour County Conservation District manager, and Chesapeake Bay Technician.
The Montour County project, the one that was funded with the highest grant of the four in the Valley, is designed to prevent bare areas across 5,000 square feet of land on three farms and keep manure out of the local streams. The land will be stabilized with roofed barnyard feeding areas with manure storage that will keep the nutrients and sendiments out of the streams.
The grant will cover 85 percent of the project’s cost. The landowner must come up with the other 15 percent, said Levan.
The project is scheduled to start in the spring, he said.
The four local projects were awarded $1,543,324. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects from the award date.
“Growing Greener awardees help keep Pennsylvania clean,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a prepared statement. “It is imperative that communities in Pennsylvania receive the necessary funding to reduce pollutants in area waterways.”
Grants were awarded with funding from the Environmental Stewardship Fund, federal Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) Set Aside and Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Bond Forfeitures.
Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address Pennsylvania’s critical environmental concerns of the 21st century. Growing Greener has helped to slash the backlog of farmland-preservation projects statewide, protect open space, eliminate the maintenance backlog in state parks, clean up abandoned mines and restore watersheds, provide funds for recreational trails and local parks, help communities address land use, and provide new and upgraded water and sewer systems.
DEP is authorized to allocate these funds in grants for watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation, and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects.
Three other agencies also received funds to distribute for appropriate projects: the Department of Agriculture to administer farmland preservation projects, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state park renovations and improvements, and the PA Infrastructure Investment Authority for water and sewer system upgrades.