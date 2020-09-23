The company that built the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline that went through approximately 10 miles of eastern Northumberland County paid a civil penalty of nearly a quarter-million dollars for violations associated with the construction of the project and also provided $100,000 to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance.
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced this week that it collected $736,294.11 from Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company LLC (Transco) for failure to properly maintain erosion and sedimentation best management practices, inadvertent returns of drilling fluids at drilling sites in Lebanon, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties, and sediment discharge. The settlement for the 178-mile pipeline project — which went online in October 2018 and carries natural gas from northeastern Pennsylvania to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states — affects Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.
The penalty was part of a 30-page Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty (CACP) entered into between DEP and Transco. DEP will collect $680,000 of the civil penalty and the remaining penalty of $56,294.11 will be distributed among the county conservation districts that inspected the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline during its construction to reimburse the costs they incurred during their inspections, including $1,552.94 to the Northumberland County Conservation District.
"I am very pleased to see that the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance (SCRA) is receiving funds for water quality improvements in the Shamokin Creek watershed," said Northumberland County Conservation District Manager Judy Becker. "SCRA and Kulpmont Borough have worked closely together for the past several years on a number of water quality and environmental education projects promoting the importance of water quality. The funds going towards these efforts from this settlement is a key recognition of how critical their work is, and I think a good and proper use of these funds."
Of the 10 miles in Northumberland County, the pipeline cut through Northumberland County-owned land at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area and Northumberland County South Campus, where the county prison complex is located in Coal Township.
Transco will provide $100,000 to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance to fund two water quality improvement projects in the Shamokin Creek watershed along Quaker Run and Buck Run in the Borough of Kulpmont in Northumberland County.
"We've been waiting for this for six months to a year," said Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance President Jim Koharski. "The DEP secretary and staff came in here last year and told us there was a possibility of getting us the money. We got lucky."
Details on the agreement
During an inspection on Dec. 6, 2016, district staff documented three trout stream crossing locations in Columbia and Northumberland counties where Transco failed to obtain authorization for alternative earth disturbance and construction methods for water encroachments and instructions at stream crossings, according to the CACP.
The two components of the Shamokin Creek project will start in fall 2020 with all plantings in place by Sept. 30, 2021. SCRA will lead the project, said Koharski.
The first portion of the project will focus on restoration of a porous section of streambed and severely eroded stream banks of Quaker Run located within Kulpmont at the Veterans Memorial Field Recreation Area.
The second portion of the project will include the construction of a stormwater retention system consisting of constructed wetlands on property owned by Susquehanna Coal Company downstream from the Veterans Memorial Field. This stormwater retention system will capture the stormwater generated east of 12th Street and hold approximately 75 percent of the borough's runoff, according to the CACP.
“Impacts from construction activities that harm or have the potential to harm waters of the Commonwealth are unacceptable, and we will continue to hold operators accountable,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a prepared release.
Company responds
Tom Droege, the spokesman of parent company Williams Partners LP, provided a prepared statement on behalf of the company.
"Williams has safely and reliably operated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 70 years," the company said. "The Atlantic Sunrise project, a large-scale expansion of the Transco system that was completed nearly two years ago, was designed to supply enough natural gas to meet the daily needs of more than 7 million American homes by connecting producing regions in northeastern Pennsylvania to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern states."