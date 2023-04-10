LEWISBURG — Dr. David Baro will deliver this year’s 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Adolescent Mental Health in Family Medicine: The Role of Sports Concussion, Substance Abuse, and Long COVID-19.
The Fasano Memorial Lecture will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. The lecture is free and open to the public. The event is made possible thanks to premier sponsorships by Evangelical Community Hospital, Family Practice Center, PC, VNA Health System, and gifts from the Fasano family, colleagues, and friends.
The featured speaker, Baron is the director of the Center for Mental Health and Sports and immediate past Provost at Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, Calif. He is the founding chair of the World Psychiatric Association’s Section on Exercise, Psychiatry, and Sport and the current chair of the Section on Psychiatry, Medicine, and Primary Care. He serves on the board for the International Society of Sports Psychiatry, and he is the chair of the workgroup on sports concussion.