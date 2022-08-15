SUNBURY — This week marks the return of the popular Valley's Got Talent and will be televised live across the Valley, according to organizer and Sunbury Revitalization board member Slade Shreck.
Shreck said the event has not been held since 2019 because of COVID-19 and will return on Thursday at 7 p.m. with 15 acts to be broadcast live on Service Electric Television on channel 8.
"We have some great acts for everyone this year," Shreck said. "We are excited and all looking forward to Thursday."
Shreck said there will also be some surprises in store for fans.
"We are hoping one of our guest judges decides to take the stage and sing for us, as well as the return of the 2018 winner and Shikellamy High School graduate Destiny Lopez who will sing for us at intermission."
The event is free Shreck said, but donations will be accepted at the door of the Shikellamy High School, where the event is being held inside the auditorium.
Shreck said the first place winner will receive $400, second place will get $200 and third will receive $100.
Guest judges for the event will be Cassie Neidig, Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb, 2020 Shikellamy High School graduate Anna Wiest and a member of the Valley media.
"We hope Cassie (Neidig) will get on stage and sing for us," Shreck said.
Wiest said she is excited to judge the event for the first time.
"I look forward to seeing all the performers on the stage where I realized my own passions," she said.
Sam Tyler from Sunbury Broadcasting will host the event, Shreck said.
Shreck said Riverfest begins Friday at 4 p.m. with dozens of vendors and various events throughout the weekend.
"We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the weekend as the weather looks great and it should be a fun, relaxing weekend for everyone," Shreck said.
The festival’s theme will be “Art Comes Alive,” according to Amie Savidge, of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI), which sponsors the two-day event.
River Festival will also include plenty of food and craft vendors as well as the annual car cruise, museum on wheels, Clyde Peelings Reptiland exhibit and several other attractions.
Festival organizers will partner with Sunbury Arts Council to offer a Chalk The Walk event.
There will also be special collaborations with The YMCA Art Center and local artist MARS Creates. On Friday night there will be a Grease movie sing-along and on Saturday the band Root Shock will be performing, according to SRI officials.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at Sunbury River Festival.