SUNBURY — A 17-year-old Kulpmont resident is jailed on $75,000 cash and faces felony robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged stabbing in Sunbury early Friday morning.
Kaylee Lehman, of Chestnut Street, was arrested Friday and charged Saturday in connection with an alleged stabbing that took place in the 100 block of North 4th Street, which left a male with injuries to his liver, according to court documents.
Lehman appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Two other individuals are in custody in relation to the incident but have yet to be charged, according to police. One of the two men was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, police said.
Sunbury police say there were dispatched to 100 block of North 4th Street at around 2:30. a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been stabbed.
Officers say they spoke to the alleged victim, who said he left a nearby gas station and encountered a female, who is now identified as Lehman, and she asked him for his necklace.
When the man said no and began to walk away, he saw a gray Honda Accord drive by and heard the door open, police said.
The man tried to walk away but Lehman and another male blocked his path and demanded money, police said.
An unidentified male allegedly displayed a knife and the alleged victim told the man to drop the weapon, according to court documents.
The alleged victim's friends, who were nearby, heard the commotion and ran to help, and that's when the unidentified male stabbed the alleged victim in the liver, police said.
Lehman and the male fled the scene, police said. Police released images of the suspects, and said later in the day they received a call saying the two could be identified and they were inside a home in Kulpmont, according to court documents.
Sunbury police, along with help from Kulpmont, Shamokin, and Mount Carmel Township police began to move in on the home and when they spoke to an individual inside. The woman told them Lehman and the male were not there, police said.
Sunbury police then learned one of the males was taken into custody after matching a description police sent to other agencies and was also in possession of a knife, according to court documents.
Sunbury police officer Keith Tamborelli learned that Lehman and another male agreed to be picked up by a relative of Lehman's and police set up an operation to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that would be picking up Lehman and the unidentified individual.
Police were able to place Lehman in custody, but the male fled the scene and was later discovered by the Mount Carmel Township K-9. The male was taken into custody.
Lehman is the first to be charged and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.