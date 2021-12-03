DANVILLE — Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger and KISS FM 102.7 from Williamsport will once again team up for the 17th annual KISS for Kids Holiday Radiothon. The radio event will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10.
Listeners will hear stories of patients and families treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and learn how donations help in their care. KISS FM DJs will spread cheer with holiday music and for the first time the broadcast will be played on the speakers throughout downtown Danville. Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations and share donor messages to be mentioned on air.
In addition, the Uptown Music Collective, a nonprofit music school located in Williamsport, will perform live holiday music from the studio during the broadcast this morning.
Moff and Associates is the presenting sponsor for this year’s radiothon, while Weis Markets is the official phone bank sponsor for the event. Alexander Family Dealerships is the sponsor for the Wall of Miracles that will be featured on social media during the two-day radiothon.
New this year, donors that become a Miracle Maker by agreeing to a $20 or more recurring monthly gift, will receive a KISS for Kids Radiothon ornament. This special ornament is only available to Miracle Makers. Donors can call 877-322-5477, text KISS1027 to 51555 or visit the website, kiss1027fm.iheart.com/kiss-for-kids-radiothon, to make a secure gift online for children in the community.