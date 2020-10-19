A second broadband internet development project in the Valley targets the installation of high-speed service for multiple rural agricultural businesses while potentially allowing hundreds of homes to join a faster network.
The Appalachian Regional Commission approved a $2.5 million grant award for an $8 million project serving parts of Union and Northumberland counties along with neighboring Clinton and Lycoming counties. The counties leveraged resources together in pursuit of the funding dating back more than a year, with SEDA-COG administering the project.
An anticipated 28 businesses and 1,400 households across the four counties would benefit including six businesses and 200 homes in Northumberland County and five businesses and 700 homes in Union County.
The upload/download speed for businesses would be 100 mbps, with 50/10 mbps anticipated for residential service, according to the grant application. SEDA-COG hopes to have proposals in hand sometime next spring with network buildout to begin next summer, according to Mike Fisher, assistant executive director.
“This is not an exclusive SEDA-COG initiative. This is very much a project in which we teamed up with four county boards of commissioners. They’ve really showed leadership on their end. They put their support behind it, brought their staffs to the table as it relates to technical aspects,” Fisher said.
Union County Commissioners Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber each pointed out that their county’s involvement predated their own time in office, which began this year, crediting the prior board for working to gain momentum — the work included a project area study completed in the summer and fall of 2019.
“We have common need. By banding together and having these be regional projects, we can provide service that we haven’t been able to afford in a cost-effective way,” Richards said of working with neighboring counties.
The funding announcement followed news last week that DRIVE is nearing final design of a separate $3.2 million broadband internet development project targeting different unserved and underserved parts of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The DRIVE-led project will utilize satellite dishes to relay internet service from point to point. The network buildout for the project utilizing the Appalachian funds will likely incorporate miles of fiberoptic cable as indicated in the grant application, though, Scott Kramer, principal IT specialist with SEDA-COG, said an independent provider chosen to expand into the areas would decide on design.
The Union County area targeted is about 7.76 square miles in and around Mazeppa and Kelly Township. The target area in Northumberland County is 5.75 square miles along Route 147 south of Sunbury to Fishers Ferry, crossing Upper Augusta, Lower Augusta and Rockefeller townships.
Valley leaders long struggled to come up with ways to expand high-speed internet in rural areas. They’ve consistently been met with resistance from internet service providers that say the return on investment isn’t there.
SEDA-COG will offer competitive reimbursable grant funding and million-dollar loans at 1.5 percent interest to entice providers to build out the network. The grants, $675,000 per county, can be used to reimburse the cost of equipment and leasing tower space, for example, Kramer said.
Project feasibility is enhanced by underwriting some of the costs for the private companies, Fisher said.
“In a private marketplace, they couldn’t do this because the return on investment isn’t there,” Fisher said.
Should $4 million in state redevelopment funds become available in the spring — the state pulled back its commitment following the pandemic — the coverage area would expand by about 30 percent, Fisher said.
Residential service is a secondary priority under the Appalachian Regional Commission grant terms. SEDA-COG was writing the successful grant application when the COVID-19 pandemic set in last March. As a result, they incorporated information from area school districts to emphasize the lack of available high-speed internet for both remote business and remote education.
“Everyone is doing Zoom meetings, working remotely. All that’s a strain. We continue to hear of people struggling to do homework online,” Kramer said.
As officials behind the separate DRIVE project stressed, Fisher and Kramer underscored that this project is not a final solution for all areas of the Valley lacking in high-speed internet. This will, however, help lay the infrastructure for potential future expansions.
“We have to start someplace. Because of the funding source, it allowed us to focus on the areas we picked. As we move forward and gain traction that this works with internet service providers, we will continue to build to the extent that we can identify more funding,” Fisher said.