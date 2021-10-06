HARRISBURG — More than $12 million in federal grant funding was awarded for services and support systems designed to improve outcomes for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).
The Wolf Administration’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) will administer funding to grantees to provide employment support services, expand and enhance community recovery supports, and provide supports services to pregnant women and postpartum women in recovery from SUD. The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.
Among the awards for pregnancy services in the Valley was $532,285 to the Family Health Council of Central Pa, which serves all four Valley counties and seven others, and $599,133 for Geisinger Clinic in six counties.