Gym owners in Bloomsburg and Danville dropped their affiliation with CrossFit while the owners of a Lewisburg gym maintain the brand but condemned the behavior of the fitness business's founder who resigned last week after making insensitive remarks about the coronavirus pandemic, race and the murder of George Floyd.
Greg Glassman retired from CrossFit last week as more than 1,200 gym owners at the time, plus partner companies like Reebok announced they’d drop their affiliation, according to The Associated Press.
Glassman first made comments that upset affiliates in a conference call and then took to Twitter, making remarks connecting Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer, and the coronavirus pandemic. He said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist, the Associated Press reported.
Brothers John and David Rowe, the latter the state Representative for the 85th District, own and operate CrossFit Lewisburg along Route 15. They’re sticking with the brand.
When Glassman’s remarks surfaced last week, their business’s Facebook page posted a comment that read, in part, “The staff and owners of CrossFit Lewisburg are universally appalled and abhor any intolerant sentiment implied by them.”
The Rowes expressed that the CrossFit community, which includes members at 13,000 gyms worldwide, is bigger than the company’s chief executive. The brand was built over two decades and developed a loyal following. David Rowe said the name denotes a standard of quality to fitness lifestyle customers and has had a tremendous positive impact on the lives of participants.
The brothers stuck with the brand but there was a caveat.
“Had (Glassman) not resigned, I would not have continued the affiliation,” John Rowe said.
Neither John or David Rowe said they believed Glassman is racist. David Rowe pointed out that Glassman was considering a plan to develop gyms in underserved minority communities. John Rowe said CrossFit by nature is diverse, a massive blend of fitness regimens and techniques from all over the world.
“CrossFit Lewisburg has been welcoming people from all walks of life over the past decade. That’s not going to change,” David Rowe said.
Taylor Munson and her husband, Matt, rebranded their Bloomsburg gym as Munson Strength and Fitness. Aside from the most recent remarks by Glassman, Munson said CrossFit’s social media content ventured into “fat-shaming” territory during the quarantine.
“Our decision to de-affiliate actually started a couple days before he posted that Tweet,” said Munson, citing the conference call with other affiliates.
Munson said her gym offers CrossFit but much more including personal training, powerlifting, bodybuilding and nutrition education. The ideology behind CrossFit as exercise isn’t proprietary and isn’t leaving her gym, she said.
“We got into this business to change lives. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you step in our gym, we want to help you be the best version of yourself,” Munson said.
Drew Hagerman rebranded his Danville gym as Iron Fit Danville, writing on his business's Facebook page: “Intolerance and racism have no place in a civilized society.”
Reached at his gym, Hagerman said he’s careful to separate personal opinions from the business. Everyone is welcome at his gym, he said, and not much will change for the customer under the rebrand.
“Always have been, always will be,” Hagerman said.
“There’s zero part of me that agrees with any statements that he made. I take more exception to the fact that he’s willing to potentially put my business in peril because he doesn’t have the common courtesy to just keep his personal opinions to himself,” Hagerman said.