LEWISBURG — By dawn on Sunday, the parking lot at the Lewisburg Farmers' Market was filled with colorfully dressed cyclists from all over the state — gathering for the third annual Unpaved Susquehanna River Valley, a 120-mile cycling event through farmland and forest.
Not so much a race, 200 cyclists began their tour of the Valley at about 6:45 a.m.
The route took them on the full length of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to Mifflinburg, through Bald Eagle State Park, and through Amish country before winding up where it started, in Lewisburg. Helping out along the way were 40 volunteers, including medical personnel.
That amounted to about 250 people, the recommended number of people at events during COVID.
The early morning weather was perfect for extended rides like this — 62 degrees at sunrise, and cloudy.
Hannah and Shawn McKenna came from Philadelphia.
"This is my first time riding this route," McKenna said. "This race has a really great reputation. A lot of my friends have ridden it in the past, and it is really nice to come out and support everyone in the area."
Lily Kaye, 16, of State College, Jill Morgan, of East Norriton, and Marie Iannucci, of Ambler were riding together. It was Lily's first ride in the Susquehnna event, said Morgan. But they were all excited to ride with her.
David Pryor, one of the two organizers, is from the Lehigh Valley. Prior and Mike Kuhn, of Marysville (Bucknell, class of '96) posed the idea for a cycling event in the Susquehanna Valley.
"The idea for this started five, six years ago," Pryor said. "I've been going to gravel bike events around the country. It was Mike who said, 'where can we do this in Pennsylvania?"
After living in Lewisburg while attending Bucknell, Kuhn knew exactly where to stage it.
"We were holding a different event based in the Millheim area," Kuhn said. "This was just after the completion of the Rail Trail. We figured out there was this gravel connection."
Gravel riding, or "grinding" is one of the branches of cycling that is exploding, Kuhn noted. "It really makes the adventure of riding these roads a lot more fun."
"The Rail Trail could take you to Bald Eagle State Park, where there are all these amazing dirt roads and big hills, that we love riding on," Pryor added. "Things just started falling into place."
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the original plans, however.
"Last year we had 1,200 cyclists and this year we were planning for 1,500," Pryor said. "By July we realized that we would have to make adjustments. But people were excited. Cycling had exploded, and it seemed like every bike was sold out in America. People like getting outdoors because it is a safe thing to do."
Smaller cycling events were happening around the country, so Pryor said, "Ok. We can do 200. I'm comfortable with that. We wanted to do a thousand. Maybe next year. This number felt manageable."
Kuhn added: "This is an incredible place to gravel ride. There are a lot of people here from cities, like Philly, and they remark on how beautiful it is and what a wonderful place it would be to live in. For a lot of these riders, that is exactly what they are looking for."
The COVID guidelines have "all resulted in a smaller event," Kuhn said, "but I'm seeing ... almost relief by people that they get to do something. We are in a world where tensions have intensified, stresses are ridiculous and to get to go out and gather with friends and spend a day riding a bike is a pretty wonderful feeling."