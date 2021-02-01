SUNBURY — The 2021 Be Kind campaign kicks off today and starts a month of kindness challenges.
The campaign, hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way for the second year and sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, will now last the full month of February compared to last year's week-long event. The idea is to spread awareness of the importance of mental health on one's physical health by engaging in a month-long effort of performing intentional acts of kindness at schools, businesses and communities across the valley.
"It's a positivity campaign. I think everyone this year is ready for some positivity," said Stacy Piecuch, senior director of community impact for the GSVUW. "It's a feel-good campaign. Everyone can get on board with a positive message. We're really going to have some inspirational stories with essential workers and teachers. We're hoping to inspire as well as have people remember the importance of showing kindness."
Each week is themed. The first week is "Be kind to your peers." Participants are encouraged to make intentional acts of kindness toward classmates, co-workers, friends, and family members.
The second week is "Be kind to essential workers." Participants are encouraged to show gratitude for hardworking essential workers in communities.
The third week is "Be kind to those who are different from you." Participants are encouraged to spread kindness and inclusivity to those who are different than you in your community and beyond.
The fourth week is "Be kind to yourself." Participants are encouraged to practice self-care as a priority and set aside time during the week to focus on mental health and physical health. The last week ties in with Evangelical Community Hospital.
Leon Logothetis, the author of a book and producer of a Netflix show both called "The Kindness Diaries" will also give a virtual speaking engagement from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
A "Be Kind Bingo Board" challenge is also available with different suggestions on how to be kind. There are also tool kits for different age groups in schools.
Each week, participants are asked to nominate someone deserving in their lives who is making a difference in the community. Winners for each week will get a gift card to a local business and daily prizes will be given out to essential workers. A grand prize will also be given out at the end of the month.
Seth Joseph, a spokesman for the United Way, said the internal team will look at nominations.
"We hope to hear some really inspiring stories," he said. "It will be hard to make a decision. We will choose those that are most appropriate and inspiring."
Free yard signs, bumper stickers and laptop stickers will be available at each of the 14 local libraries. Clothing and masks can also be purchased on the United Way website.
Dr. Jason Schmucker, the principal of the Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School, said spreading kindness is important, especially with all the negativity surrounding society.
"It's important to remind kids, actually all of us, to do kind things and to be good people," said Schmucker. "One of our initiatives this year is social-emotional learning and trying to get students to realize their own emotions as well as how to relate to other's emotions. We will be challenging our students to go out of their way to be kind to others.”
Melissa Rowse, the executive director of the Degenstein Community Library, said she and other library workers are excited to take part in the campaign.
"We participated last year and really enjoyed seeing all the kind acts our community does on a daily basis. We have a number of children's programs scheduled including Mail a Hug, a Kindness Tree, and paint your own Kindness Rocks," said Rowse. "It is such a great way to highlight the positiveness of our community."
Participants are asked to share on social media as they go along by using #bekind2021.