LEWISBURG — Property maintenance wouldn’t normally draw a crowd at RiverWoods, but normally a 230-foot crane isn’t involved.
Dozens of residents and staff at the senior living community gathered near the Ridgecrest Court Apartments on campus and looked on as an operator used Zartman Construction’s 300-ton Grove crane to remove an outdated cooling tower and replace it with a new unit.
The crane loomed high above the three-story building, which houses about 200 of RiverWoods’ residents. Allison Kauffman, residential sales counselor, said the crane was larger even than the model used across Route 15 during the expansion of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Ron Kemper, general manager and facilities director, said the 22-year-old cooling tower was replaced because it grew inefficient and unreliable. He estimated its weight at 28,000 pounds and said the new unit was about 30,000 pounds.
According to Kemper, said it took about two months to coordinate the project. The new unit is a Trane. CVC Mechanical Contractors led the project.
“It was pretty neat but it was kind of anticlimactic compared to all the preparation that took place,” Kemper said. “You want it to be boring at this stage.”
Martha Donahue lives in a cottage on campus but expects to soon relocate to the apartment building. A retired librarian, she said she’s long been interested in engineering and the physics involved. She recalled once observing contractors use an even larger crane while in Siena, Italy.
“It’s exciting to watch. It’s great they arranged to have a place for residents to watch it,” Donahue said.
“I think it’s interesting and rather surprising. When I saw that the crane can lift 300 tons, to me, that’s an unbelievable number,” said Bernice Troutman, who lives in the Ridgecrest building.