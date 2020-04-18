The Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago today shocked America in several ways beyond the 168 people, including 19 children, who were killed.
People did not expect a domestic terrorist attack, and definitely not one in the middle of the country at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, said Courtney Burns, assistant professor, Bucknell University political science department.
Overall, Burns said, this event taught U.S. citizens that they were not immune from terrorist activity in their own country, that U.S. citizens are capable of being terrorists and it demonstrated to the government that security and response efforts would have to change.
"I was in Utah at the time, working for the United States District Courts as a federal probation officer when the bombing actually took place," said LaVarr McBride, now an assistant teaching professor, Penn State Department of Administration of Justice.
"It was mere days after the bombing that the security in our building completely changed," he said. "They put up cement barriers out in front of the building. Far enough away so that if someone were to drive a truck up with explosives, it would do damage, but it wouldn't bring the building down.
"That was the thought back then," he said. "Now, with dirty bombs, you take out a whole city."
Timothy McVeigh's attack in Oklahoma City changed the way federal employees were treated, with respect to security, McBride added. "I began to notice the increase in the number of security people inside as well as outside the federal buildings.
It was kind of eerie, McBride said, to think that any of the buildings we were working at could have been McVeigh's target. "The bombing made us much more aware of our surroundings, he said."
In interviews with McVeigh following the bombing, Burns said, we began to get a clearer picture of the impact that standoffs like the one involving a shootout between citizens and U.S. Marshals at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, in 1992 and a deadly 1993 raid of a religious cult in Waco, Texas, had on a portion of the population.
There was a growing anti-government sentiment that led to the rise in militias and hate groups, she said. "While data projections show that the vast majority of individuals with anti-governmental beliefs who are arming themselves against the government will never kill another person, the small percentage who would became a problem because of their ability to be deadly."
Most research has shown that extremists like McVeigh were reacting to what they saw as a growing police state, Burns said.
The police state, in their view, was using increasingly problematic measures like militarizing the police or using the military to target their own people, who they were also trying to disarm. Waco is a perfect example of an incident that increased commitment to this view, she said.
"The idea that the government would use its own military to stop the lawful arming of a group of individuals was the ultimate inciting event," Burns said. "Carol Howe, an ATF informant in Elohim City (a Christian identity and survivalist encampment) gave testimony about a conversation between two men and Tim Tuttle (McVeigh's known alias) to bomb federal buildings in Little Rock, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. This conversation was in direct response to anger over Waco."
Houston attorney Richard Burr was McVeigh's defense counsel during the bombing trial. He said Waco doesn't excuse McVeigh's attack, but it did drive him to action.
"Waco was the flashpoint for McVeigh," Burr said. "One of the arguments we used to the jury was 'the fires of Waco still burned in Timothy McVeigh. And he had nothing to do with starting those fires.'"
The Oklahoma City bombing also set the stage for a combined response team for domestic terrorism.
Most reports of the response to OKC went well with quick decisions between local, state, and federal agents, Burns said.
However, she said, this was a complex situation where both a crime and rescue operation were happening at the same time. The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA) that was passed in 1996 as a response to the first World Trade Center attack and the Oklahoma City bombing played a role in changing jurisdiction around responding to events.
The AEDPA led to an increase in the number of joint task forces across local, state and federal agencies to help stop domestic and foreign terrorist action.