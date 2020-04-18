FILE - In this April 19, 1995, file photo, the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City is missing after a vehicle bombing which killed 168 people. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo, File)