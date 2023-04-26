WATSONTOWN — Members of the California Greens Club in Watsontown will host a debate May 4 for the 108th District House seat that is up for grabs in the May 16 Special Election.
Democratic candidate and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, along with Libertarian candidate Elijah Scretching and Republican candidate Mike Stender will participate, according to California Greens President Bob Pardoe.
The club participates in helping with the community and volunteering on various projects, Pardoe said.
Two of the three candidates — Finn and Scretching — answered questions ranging from gun laws, to Encina, abortion, and parental educational rights in an hourlong debate sponsored by The Daily Item at the Albright Center in Sunbury last week.
Stender declined to participate in the newspaper's event.
However, Pardoe said Stender will be present for the 90-min debate being held at the club's headquarters at 17 California Road, which will start at 7 p.m.
The seat became open after former state Representative and current state Sen. Lynda Culver ran in her own Special Election after former state Senator John Gordner retired.
Pardoe said the club wanted to host the event for the northern end of the county's residents.
Throughout the first debate, Finn emphasized his 19-year background as a Montour County Commissioner and his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans on a variety of issues, despite being in the minority party.
Scretching, a newcomer to elective politics, also vowed to work with both parties. “There are folks on the right and folks on the left, but aren’t we all Americans,” he said.
Pardoe said the club wanted the Northern end of Northumberland County to get a chance to ask questions of all three candidates.
"We are looking forward to the debate and to hear what the candidates have to say," he said. "It was suggested we hold this as a community service project and we picked up on it and hope people come out to listen."
Pardoe said various Valley media members will be asking questions and reading questions from the public to the candidates.