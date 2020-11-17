MILTON — The Milton Area School District has 31 individuals in quarantine or isolation after coming in contact with a positive or presumed positive case of COVID-19.
At Tuesday's public board meeting via Zoom, Pandemic Coordinator Catherine Girton told board members that there are six professional staff members, five support staff members, one substitute teacher and 19 students either in quarantine or isolation depending on whether they were in close contact with a COVID-19 case. Earlier in the day, the district announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at the Milton Middle School.
During the meeting, Superintendent Cathy S. Keegan and Athletic Director Rod Harris said they expect the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to have an announcement today about winter sports after the newest orders from the state about mandatory mask wearing for athletes and coaches during games.
"There is a lot of buzz from athletic directors and what it means for athletes," said Harris. "The Northern Tier League postponed the start of their winter sports. They will start practice on Dec. 7."
Harris has been screening and doing temperature checks for every athlete and coach. Girton has been doing pandemic checks throughout the building to ensure everyone is following protocol, Keegan said.
The district has been discussing what to do after Thanksgiving break with other district leaders, whether to immediately go virtual for two weeks following the holiday, said Keegan.
"It will be based on community spread and the district’s unique data," said Keegan. "There hasn’t been any hard decisions made yet."
Established protocols were followed when the latest case was reported including contacting the CSIU 16 Rapid Response Team representative. The district was then contacted by the Department of Health (DOH) Rapid Response Team, Keegan said.
Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families who were in “close contact” — within six feet for more than 15 minutes — with the COVID-19 positive person were notified and instructed to quarantine. The DOH’s current recommendation for a person in close contact to a positive case is to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact, she said.
"Staff, students and families have been contacted about this positive case," Keegan said. "As community spread and DOH designations are updated each Monday. We are aware that changes in our current school instructional model may occur."