MILTON — Thirty-four students in the Milton Area School District were inducted into the newly-revitalized National Junior Honor Society.
Milton Middle School has re-established its chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). Initially established on Sept. 15, 1987, the chapter existed while Milton had a junior high school. Unfortunately, the chapter waned in the 1990s. The current faculty and leadership at Milton Middle School have decided to revitalize the chapter.
In spite of the global pandemic, a faculty council was established, by-laws and procedures were written, and students were selected and inducted into the chapter. The induction ceremony for the National Junior Honor Society was held on May 24 in adherence to the district’s health and safety plan. A total of 34 students were inducted into the school’s chapter.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a minimum, cumulative grade point average of 93 percent. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, citizenship and character.
Students are eighth-graders Chadrick Bastian, Lilly Batman, Emily Beaver, Kaleb Eger, Amelia Gainer, Erin Hess, Pierce Hoffer, Joel Langdon, Izayah Minium, Abigail Moser, Addyson Murray, Camron Roush, Avery Sassaman, Emily Seward, Levi Shamblen, Kyleigh Snyder, Jonah Strobel and Grace Young; and seventh-graders Katelyn Davister, Trent DeLong, Alexander Familia, Alexander Krall, Kiley Long, Makayla Loreman, Olivia Maynard, Aaron Parker, Samantha Roarty, Alyvia Russell, Elizabeth Schrock, Claire Souder, Emily Waltman, Brady Wolfe, Makala Yarnell, Addison Zettlemoyer, Katelyn Davister, and Trent DeLong.