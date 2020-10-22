SUNBURY — Thirty-five properties worth more than $137,000 were sold at last week's upset sale in Northumberland County.
The remaining 128 properties that did not sell will now be prepared for the judicial sale next summer. To compare, eight properties sold out of 194 exposed in 2019; 23 sold out of 187 properties in 2018; and 18 sold out of 182 properties exposed in 2017, according to county tax claims director Janel Barwick.
"I have heard from several other Tax Claims Directors, and it seems to be the same for them as well," said Barwick. "I do believe more people are venturing out to try Tax Sales. I am not quite sure if it is indeed a result of the pandemic or not."
Charles Miloro, purchased 2021 Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, for $20,000, the largest single purchase at the sale.
Jordan Rhoden purchased the most properties at seven, consisting of 212 Main St., Ranshaw; a lot on Dans Way, Coal Township; 1126 Tharp St., Coal Township; 238 S. First St., Coal Township; 1050 W. Willow St., Coal Township; three lots on Tioga Street, Coal Township; and 1515 Pulaski Ave., Coal Township.
The property owners have 30 days to contest the sale of the properties that were sold, Barwick said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER