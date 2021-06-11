SUNBURY — Scaffolding will soon be erected around the Northumberland County Courthouse as the 156-year-old building undergoes a $4.3 million renovation.
Several county officials met in front of the Market Street courthouse Friday to kick off the project led by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg, which will begin next week and is expected to take about two years to complete.
Work will include installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
"It's going to be a morale booster," said Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn.
For years, the building's poor heating and air conditioning system has made it at times a difficult place to work "but the employees have been doing a great job," he said.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the renovations were necessary because the building was "structurally weakened. To stop that we needed to do something."
The county commissioners obtained a $1.6 million grant with the help of state Sen. John Gordner and Reps. Lynda Schlegel-Culver and Kurt Masser.
The bulk of the grant — $1.5 million — is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and the remaining $100,000 is a matching grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
Northumberland County planning coordinator Justin Skavery said the grant applications received a boost from the Northumberland County Historical Society, Lycoming County Historical Society, the Mahanoy City Historical Society and Shippensburg University, all of which provided letters of support.
"This is a very historic building and the renovations have been talked about for decades," said Gordner who said the upgrades are necessary to make it a "functioning" workplace for county employees. In addition to courtroom staff, the courthouse houses the sheriff department, prothonotary and register and recorder offices.
The project will involve converting the former law library into a fourth courtroom and the second story landing into a conference room where attorneys will have a private space to meet with clients.
President Judge Charles H. Saylor said the new courtroom is needed so Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr., who has been working in the county for several years, can have a proper space to conduct hearings.
"He's been using the jury room," Saylor noted.
O'Hearn said the new courtroom will also increase and is scheduled to be completed by the end of summer.
"Obviously, for security reasons, using the jury room" is not ideal, said O'Hearn, who added that the county's yearly criminal caseload has risen from about 1,400 cases to more than 2,000 cases in 12 years.