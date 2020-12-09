Five officers with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department who were forced off-duty due to COVID-19 are anticipated to return by Saturday, according to Chief Paul Yost.
The shortages caused scheduling issues over at least the past two weeks, Yost said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
A few additional officers are off-duty due to unrelated worker's compensation claims or scheduled vacations, Yost said, while the commission also is in the process of hiring one or two new officers.
The Regional Police Commission consists of appointees from Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, the municipal partners in the regional police force. Board Chair Jack Malloy said the department had been “extremely short-handed” and he commended Yost and the officers for continuing coverage.
“They’ve been there to answer the bell every time,” Malloy said.
“We’re on the upside here so I think things will be OK,” Yost said.
Member Char Gray noted service calls dropped to 304 in November, down from 528 in November 2019. Yost credited that to fewer people leaving their homes as they follow pandemic health-safety measures.
The hiring process continues and applications have been submitted and are under review. Yost said the candidates’ pool will be vetted by a three-person police commission. The candidates will have to perform written, oral and physical exams. Top candidates will be ranked by score. Yost said the commission does have leeway to choose from the top three candidates, though he noted candidates with veteran preference from military service could eliminate that choice.
Yost explained that the regional department is bound by civil service hiring laws and that candidates couldn’t be chosen by gender or race in order to diversify the department. Member Jordi Comas agreed but said measures could be taken to diversify the candidate pool.
State law adopted last summer created a database of disciplinary actions against police officers that must be checked before they can be hired to a new job. Yost said that won’t be active until early 2021. However, candidates for the Buffalo Valley job will be vetted through background checks including phone calls to departments where they worked previously, a review of their work history and financial standing.
Janice Butler, who helped organize a community forum on police protocol and policy earlier this year, had asked about diversifying the police force while noting measures reportedly being taken in Williamsport to do the same.
Butler also said she turned over to commission members suggestions provided by the public who attended the virtual forum. Member Judy Wagner suggested reviewing the suggestions at a work session. Comas said a small group could be created to also review the suggestions.
It was noted that the commission would reorganize in January with potentially new members and leadership. East Buffalo will have three members in 2021 and Lewisburg will have two. The majority rule rotates annually.
Member Kathy Morris, a Lewisburg appointee, was recognized for fulfilling her term and isn’t expected to serve another appointment.
Arbitration of a new collective bargaining agreement continues between the commission and the department’s labor union.