LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners approved $802,918.97 for 72 recipients in the board’s second and final round of CARES grant funding for small businesses and select nonprofits.
Six applicants will be given due diligence for a review of their submissions in the event they qualify for funding. Other than that, the grants are closed.
Union County previously awarded approximately $1.7 million to 136 small businesses and nonprofits. The board set aside $2.5 million out of the $4 million received in federal CARES funds for the program.
A full list of grant recipients from both rounds is available at www.dailyitem.com.
The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. Individual awards were capped at $15,000. The money must be allocated and spent by recipients no later than Dec. 30.
Union County’s program was administered in coordination with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The county also approved the following direct funding requests from COVID Relief Block Grant funds: $600,000, DRIVE, high-speed internet deployment to West End Library, Laurelton; $15,000, Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority; $16,571, Union County, virus response costs; $36,500, Community Action Agency, rent relief; $30,000, Union County Jail, health and safety retrofits; $8,100, Union County Management Information System, outside firewall for remote access; $8,500, Union County Court; $7,626, Union County Library System; $16,250, CMSU, personal protective equipment; $66,500, Union County Assessment/GIS, virus response.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO