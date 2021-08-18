TURBOTVILLE — Pennsylvania American Water announced the beginning of construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to replace the Turbotville Wastewater Treatment Plant that currently serves the area. Construction on the $8.7 million project is set to begin this week, with completion scheduled for late 2022.
The new plant will be a continuous flow biological treatment system capable of handling high flows. Ultraviolet (UV) treatment and step aeration will be added to meet current and anticipated future effluent water quality standards.
The new wastewater treatment plant is being constructed on the facility’s existing property on Adam Street. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Once the new plant is in service, the existing plant will be demolished. Service to customers will not be impacted during the project.