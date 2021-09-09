TODAY
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and the BU Student Veterans Association (BUSVA) will hold a Day of Remembrance and Salute to First Responders to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on the steps of the Warren Student Service Center on the Academic Quad. Open to the public. Program will feature remarks by Stacy Garrity ‘86, Pennsylvania’s State Treasurer, and Elizabeth Miller ‘17, whose father was killed in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. BU President Bashar Hanna will offer remarks with Jared Stump, a BU student, veteran of the US Army and president of BUSVA , serving as master of ceremonies. Music provided by the Concert Choir with Alan Baker directing; the Women’s Choral Ensemble with Amelia Garbisch directing; and Bloomsburg University Husky Marching Band under the direction of Gifford Howarth.
SATURDAY
9/11 REMEMBRANCE/Bloomsburg
Washington Lodge No. 265, F.&A.M. and the Valley of Bloomsburg, A.A.S.R., will host a Remembering the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and honoring First Responder at the Caldwell Consistory, 150 Market St. Doors open at 9 a.m. in the auditorium. Program begins at 10 a.m. A free lunch provided to all First Responders. RSVP to VOBevent@gmail.com.
9-11 PATRIOT DAY/Danville
The Danville Patriot Day parade and service in remembrance of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, begins with a parade at 3 p.m. at the Montour County Courthouse, Mill Street. Services start immediately following the parade at Danville Memorial Park. There will also be a firefighter memorial walk and dedication to Southside Carnival Grounds, and a Pub Crawl with Nittany Highland Pipe and Drum Band to four Danville fire stations.
FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club will honor local heroes during the Harvest to Home Festival at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organization will present special awards to the chiefs of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Force and the William Cameron Fire Company.
9/11 MEMORIAL WALK/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Hose Company No. 1 will host its 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Walk. The walk will again cover 34.3 miles to honor the 343 firefighters as well as others that gave their lives on September 11, 2001. The walk will start in Hughesville at 3 a.m. and follow Route 405 south through Muncy, Montgomery, Watsontown, Milton. In Lewisburg it will turn west onto Route 45 and follow the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to Mifflinburg where it will end at Station 3 between 1 and 2 p.m.
9/11 CONCERT/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene will host a patriotic 20th anniversary of 9/11 concert by Larry Ford, Grammy-winning and Gaither Homecoming Artist, at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Park Gazebo, 131 N. Fifth St. Bring a lawn chair.
9/11 REMEMBRANCE SERVICE/Northumberland
Northumberland American Legion Post 44 will host its Annual 9/11 Remembrance Service at 7 p.m. at King Street Park.
9/11 MEMORIAL WALK/Riverside
Southside Fire Company will once again commemorate the lives lost and forever changed on September 11, 2001 with our annual memorial walk. This year’s walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. The walk will head from Southside Fire Company (270 Avenue D) to Third Street, then to the Danville Riverside Bridge and then back to the Southside Fire Company. All walkers and fire departments are welcome and encouraged to attend.
9/11 MEMORIAL SERVICE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University will recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania with a brief service that remembers two university alumni who died in the attacks that day — both in the World Trade Center.
REMEMBRANCE WALK/Shamokin
Shamokin Remembers — 9/11 Remembrance Walk starts at 8 a.m. at the Municipal Parking Lot. Wear your dress blues in honor of all that was given that day.
REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY/Sunbury
Good Will Hose Company presents 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony of Remembrance at 7 p.m. at Good Will Playground, Sixth and Line streets. Guest speakers: Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Retired US Air Force Colonel Jody Ocker. Special guests: Sunbury Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS.