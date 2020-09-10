SUNBURY — Even though some of the more than 1,800 students who returned to Shikellamy High School for in-person instruction this year aren’t fans of wearing a mask, they like learning much more.
The Shikellamy School District has been in session for more than two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The district, like all across the nation, has implemented dozens of safety protocols for everything from participating in sports to eating lunch and walking the halls to getting on and off the bus.
The district’s school board, administrators, teachers, parents, students and staff worked for months on a plan that would work, Superintendent Jason Bendle said. So far, the district has had just one case, a student who became ill in homeroom and was sent home before classes started.
The district has 2,800 students registered, Bendle said.
On Wednesday, The Daily Item spent time inside the Shikellamy High School to see what a school day is like for students, teachers and staff members during a pandemic.
“I can’t say enough about how well everyone adapted and has stepped up to do their part during this challenging time,” Bendle said. “Every member of this district and community should be proud.”
5:30 a.m.
Shikellamy begins its day at around 5:30 a.m. when custodians Steve Hare and Tracy Byers arrive to begin cleaning.
Hare and Byers meet at the high school and start prepping the cleaning supplies. They hook up their backpacks filled with sanitizer to walk the halls, classrooms, and cafeteria to spray disinfectant before students begin to arrive.
“We are using more than double what we normally used,” Hare said about cleaning products. “We are staying ahead of the students and then when they get in and use the cafeteria for breakfast, we come back in after they leave to spray.”
Byers said it’s a task to stay ahead but the custodial crew is doing a great job.
“It is a lot of little things that we are doing now that are important,” she said. “We have to make sure things are all sanitized before and after.”
That includes the 3,400 shields that students must use at their desks, Bendle said. The district ordered them to place on top of the desk. They make students’ desks look like cubicles with clear windows.
“Our custodial crew is outstanding,” Bendle said. “The students can’t take the shields home with them so each day the custodians must spray down each of the 3,400 masks even if they are not in use.”
6 a.m.
Head cook Mary Miller starts her day at 6 a.m. with a routine unlike anything she has seen during her lengthy tenure at the district.
"In my 30-years doing this, I have never experienced anything like it," Miller said. "It made our job easier yet harder."
Miller and five others prepare all of Shikellamy's meals, which also get distributed throughout the other five district buildings.
"What our staff in the kitchen does is amazing," Bendle said.
Miller said cooking didn't get easier but the clean up did. "Using materials that can be thrown away are making that part easier," she said. "But we still have to prepare the food and get it wrapped."
Miller, along with Robin Fedder, begins her day at 6 a.m. when she arrives to start preparing the meals.
The cafeteria now has plexiglass shields covering each food station.
"This is very safe for us and the students," Fedder said. "The students are doing a great job by grabbing and going and we are not experiencing any issues so far."
Buses begin to arrive at 6:45 a.m. Shannon Egan, owner of Amity Leasing, of Northumberland, said her buses are cleaned throughout the day.
"I will first say that the children are all doing a fantastic job," she said.
Egan said her company uses the same chemicals the district is using to clean buses. Bus company employees spray down the buses in the morning after students are dropped off, before students are picked back up, and after the final drop-off for the day.
Egan said since COVID-19 began she has lost bus drivers because of fear of catching the disease. Each driver wears a mask throughout their travels as well as each student on the bus, she said.
"It is a lot of extra work but things are going very well," she said of the 30 buses servicing the district.
7 a.m.
Students arrive at the high school where they wait for buses to take them to various other schools in the district. Others wait to be let in the building.
Students begin to file into the cafeteria to eat breakfast around 7. After breakfast, students begin to report to their homerooms.
“The masks are annoying,” Travis Tiebout, 17, a senior, said while waiting outside the high school under a tent. Tents were donated to the district for students to stand under while waiting outside during off-hours.
“They are hard to breathe in. It gets so hot,” Tiebout said.
Tiebout chose to come to in-person classes because he wasn’t a fan of the district’s virtual learning option. “I have to wear the mask to come to school but I want to learn so I deal with it. I don’t think we will be able to be in school long anyway, but for the time we are here I want to be able to learn in-person.”
Senior Nathan Williams, 18, of Sunbury, said he started the year virtually but didn’t like how it was going. He requested to come back to class.
“I want to be back in school,” he said. “I felt it was harder to learn virtually and even though I hate wearing the mask, I’d rather be in class and learning in-person.”
Also waiting outside was Stephanie Fultz, 17, a senior, who said she doesn’t like wearing a mask, but she hopes to complete her senior year without a hitch.
“It is the new way to go to school,” she said. “We have to deal with it and that’s the way it is. I just hope to finish the year and I think if we all continue to follow the rules we should be fine.”
Shikellamy Police Chief Todd Hoover, a retired state trooper, begins his day at 7 a.m. When he arrives, he patrols outside the high school and talks with students arriving for the day.
Hoover said he never thought schools would be dealing with something like COVID-19, but he wants the community to know that their children are safe and being cared for.
“I don’t think people really understand how well we are doing here at Shikellamy,” Hoover said. “Our Shikellamy community is very lucky to have such a great school board, administrators, teachers and staff. What everyone was able to accomplish in such a short time should be commended. I know kids don’t like the masks but they are following the rules and we are doing such a great job here I couldn’t be more impressed with everyone.”
Reagan Schreck, 14, a freshman, also waiting to be let into the school, said he doesn’t like the mask, but learning is more important.
“I wanted a structured schedule,” he said. “I hate the mask but I want to be in class with my friends and teachers and learn.”
7:30 a.m.
As the doors were set to open, Principal Marc Freeman walks outside to greet the students.
At 7:56 a.m., the bell rings and the formal school day begins and teachers begin to check the temperatures of all students entering their homerooms.
Anyone with a temperature of 100 or more is immediately isolated and sent to the nurse for further evaluation, Bendle said.
The student is then sent home and parents decide if they are to be sent to a medical provider, but the district is to receive updates, Bendle said.
“Students report to their first-period class,” Freeman said. “Students must follow directional arrows that keep them going in the same direction. We have two staircases, one to go upstairs and one to go downstairs. We provide extra time for students to get to their classes. At the end of class, teachers hand out paper towels and spray desks. Students wipe the desk off and it is clean for the next period.”
8 a.m.
Science Teacher Jodi Schmidt said COVID-19 forced her to add new skills to her 20 years of teaching experience.
“The change is something no one would have thought would ever happen,” she said. “Everyone is doing so much and teachers are now tasked with having to teach in-person and make videos to post online for the virtual students.”
Schmidt said with the additional tasks come the challenges.
“We have to be able to help each student and sometimes it is harder to do virtually,” she said. “It is challenging but our teachers here at Shikellamy are doing such an amazing job and working all kinds of hours to make sure our students are getting the best education possible.”
Math teacher Mike Geiswhite agreed with Schmidt.
“It is much tougher on all of us,” he said. “Teaching math virtually and being able to help a student with it virtually is tough.”
Geiswhite said he keeps his online classroom open and often checks for students’ questions and or conversations about math.
“I try to get in and answer as many questions as possible and check in to see the progress being made,” he said. “I want each student to be able to ask questions and get answers as quickly as possible.”
Sophomore honors English and communications teacher Christy Krieger said teaching during COVID-19 is a challenge.
“But it has been a challenge for everyone involved,” she said. “Everyone in our district has been working extremely hard to do their best for the students,” she said.
“The students themselves have been great. Even with the additional responsibilities they have, they are being productive and they have a great attitude.”
Students are loving learning but not fans of the shields.
“I don’t like the shields because they are hard to see through and just annoying,” sophomore Keegan Moylan, 15, said during his first-period class. “But I want to be in school and learn in-person so we all have to deal with the way things are right now.”
Xana Gardiner, 14, and her sister, MacKenna, 15, said they understand wearing the mask and using the shields and chose to come to in-person classes because they wanted to be around others.
“We are all getting used to it,” Xana said. “This is the way it is for now and we are dealing with it.”
At home, the district’s remote students are logging in using school-issued Chromebooks, at the same time classes begin, Freeman said.
“After that, they’ll engage in the Google Classrooms their teachers have set up so that they can get about their school day,” he said. “While some students are logging into Shikellamy classrooms, others are engaging in courses through Bloomsburg University or Susquehanna University. Many more are logged into the Shikellamy Virtual Academy and are working through their assigned classes.”
9:24 a.m.
As second period begins, custodians move around the school and disinfect frequently touched areas: Railings, door handles, sinks and bathrooms.
“Social distancing and best practice recommendations have our students playing instruments and singing outside in our parking lots and under the tents that the district rented for student use,” Freeman said. “These tents allow us to participate in activities that wouldn’t be possible if we were strictly indoors. Later in the day, students will go outside at lunchtime and academic classes will utilize the tents. Students can take mask-breaks when outside, provided they socially distance.”
Freeman checks on students and teachers around the school.
“Walking the hallways it is evident that students are engaged in their learning,” he said. “Stick your head into any of the classrooms and you’ll see a scene that is, first and foremost, normal. Teachers are interacting with their classes, students are working hard at science labs, tests, quizzes, hands-on projects and the like.
“They are a little farther away from each other than they were last year at this time, but, there is something tremendously comforting in seeing a school function the way it’s supposed to.”
10:50 a.m.
All freshmen proceed to the cafeteria for lunch.
“Upon getting their lunch, they go to the ‘old school gym,’ where we have individual desks for students to eat their lunch,” Freeman said.
Cafeteria staff members serve several hundred students during each lunch.
“In the main cafeteria, 10th through 12th grades eat their lunch,” Freeman said. “They are socially distanced at 6 feet. Students are encouraged to eat outside or in the courtyard, thus decreasing the number of students in the cafe.
“Each area is disinfected before the next lunch period. Teachers and cafeteria aides assist in this disinfection process.”
1 p.m.
After lunch, students resume classes, again following the safety measures in place school-wide.
As the clock ticks past 2:30. students return to homeroom, Freeman said.
“All students return to their homeroom to return shields to be disinfected after students leave,” he said.
Students are released after 2:32 p.m.
Bendle said this time of the day is when custodial staff kicks into high gear and begins to clean the entire building in preparation for the next school day.
“They are working nonstop,” he said. “We are making sure everything is sanitized as best we can.”
2:40 p.m.
The end of the school day also presents challenges, Freeman said.
When the final bell rings, everything on the buses is sanitized, custodial crews are in place and students leave the school in an orderly and socially distanced fashion, Bendle said.
“All students need to leave the building and are asked to not congregate in the hallways upon dismissal,” Freeman said. “Students who left early have the shields they dropped in the office returned to their homeroom so they are disinfected prior to the next morning.”
Bendle said so far each student has followed the rules and he credits all pupils for abiding by the rules.
From 2:40 p.m. on, teachers remain to work on their plans for the next day. Custodians remain to clean and disinfect.
“First- and second-shift custodians continue to clean and disinfect the school and conduct a “deep clean” to prepare for the following day,” Freeman said.
Cases of bottled water, additional containers of hand sanitizer, paper towels and other cleaning supplies are delivered to classrooms in preparation for the next day.
“I am extremely proud of our students, teachers, staff, custodians, and parents for following the safety plan,” Freeman said. “Everyone has stepped up to create the safest environment possible.”
Freeman praised district nurse Karen Lunger for providing guidance to staff and students as well as every teacher in the district.
“She has really stepped up and provided guidance, leadership and knowledge that has helped us open and stay open during this difficult time,” Freeman said.
“Shikellamy teachers have been amazing in balancing their remote students and in-person students. Every teacher has had to learn new ways of instructing students using new methods of conveying content. Many of them feel like it is their first year teaching even though they have been teaching for 25 years. As true professionals, they have risen to the challenge.”
Freeman said coming back to school was a challenge.
“I feel it is the right thing for students both academically and psychologically,” he said. “Students need a sense of normalcy and a consistent and logical way of learning. Although school looks different with masks and shields, it is still the same in many ways. Teachers interacting with students personally is the best way we can make a difference in our school, community and our nation.”
Bendle echoed Freeman but said there are still many challenges to come.
“The two biggest items that help protect our school community remains wearing face coverings and to isolate any individuals that display any symptoms,” Bendle said. “Parents have been extremely supportive with students being sent home. This will remain our best defense in our current situation.”
Bendle, who took the lead on creating safety plans for all superintendents in the Valley for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, said he couldn’t be prouder of his district.
The superintendent said he was proud of the work that went into starting and that now continues to be done by teachers, school nurses, cleaning staff, maintenance staff, support staff and administrators. He also recognized the importance of the support from the school community “during these challenging times.”
“This is truly a team effort,” Bendle said.