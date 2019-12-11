NORTHUMBERLAND — Sunbury Christian Academy this week introduced its competitive archery program, becoming the first private Christian school in the Valley to start it.
Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer said the school received a $1,500 scholarship from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) to establish the program. The physical education classes at the school introduced archery into the curriculum for the last six weeks, but Monday was the first day that the students gathered after school for their first team practice at the school gymnasium located along Route 11 just outside Northumberland.
“The students are excited there’s an alternative,” said Kieffer, who also established an archery program at Northern Dauphin Christian School in Millersburg before she came to SCA two years ago. “It’s something new, something fresh, and the students are taking advantage of it.”
SCA’s enrollment is at 64 in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade this year so traditional fall sports of soccer and basketball were not offered due to low interest. The archery program however brought out 23 students in fifth grade through 12th — or 36 percent of the student population.
Seniors Kirsten Keller, 17, of Sunbury, and Rebecca Thompson, 17, of Marion Heights, said they have little to no experience with archery before the program.
“I like that it gives us something to do, and it requires skills and practice,” said Keller. “We can all work on it together and be excited about getting better.”
Thompson said her mother learned archery while in college and encouraged her to participate.
“At first, I thought ‘no, I won’t (have fun), but now I’m having so much fun,” said Thompson.
Thompson added that she enjoys the idea of improving.
“Some people don’t like being corrected, but I’m like ‘correct me please,’” she said.
The coaches are Matt Shively, who also works as a health and physical education teacher at Shikellamy School District, and Mary Adams, who has been teaching the students about archery in SCA’s physical education classes.
Shively said he likes the program because it allows for accommodations for all students. For example, he said, one of the students has muscular dystrophy so she is allowed to sit while she participates.
NASP, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission, is a joint venture partnering with state education and wildlife management agencies to promote student education and participation in the sport of archery. The program’s focus is to provide international-style archery training in-school classes for grades 4 through 12.
Kieffer said there is approximately $4,000 worth of equipment. She said the additional cost was paid for through federal Title IV funds.
The district is looking for sponsors for tournament fees and uniform costs, she said.
The first scrimmage with Northern Dauphin Christian School will be hosted at SCA on Jan. 9. Their schedule of tournaments will be against schools such as Line Mountain and Halifax Area school districts.