SUNBURY — The high spenders of the Northumberland County Commissioner race during the primary election were also the winners, according to county campaign finance reports.
Democrat Tom Aber spent the most at $7,664.90 in the two reporting time periods before June 20. Republicans Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, through the Committee to Elect Klebon and Schiccatano, spent $4,027.01 during the same time period. Democrat Kymberley Best was permitted to waive the report since she pledged to spend $250 or less on the campaign.
"You have to get out to the people and let them know where you're coming from and let them know where you want to end up," said Aber. "It takes a little bit of money."
In May's election, Republicans Schiccatano and Klebon, and Democrats Best and Aber won their party's nomination. Both Schiccatano and Best are incumbents. Independent John Burd, the first minor party candidate to officially announce their intention to run, has already spent $3,441.17.
During the most recent report between May 7 and June 20, Aber spent $1,000 for the campaign manager fee to Gregory Snyder. The rest of the money was spent on election night get-together, sponsoring a hole for a golf outing and advertisements. Klebon and Schiccatano spent money on advertisements to local newspapers, mailers, filing fees, stamps, envelopes, copies, and cards.
Burd spent $2,934 for print and mailing. The rest of the money was spent on vehicle fuel, clipboards, sketch art, digital design, poster boards and markers, foam boards, filing fees, artwork and notary fees.
Four other candidates who did not win their party's nomination also filed their candidate spending.
Shamokin City Councilman Dan McGaw, a Democrat, spent a total of $1,031.39 in the two reporting periods. Former Kulpmont Mayor Myron Turlis, a Democrat, spent a total of $2,506.39. Shikellamy School Board Director Slade Shreck, a Republican, spent a total of $820.91. Spyglass Ridge Winery Owner Tom Webb, a Republican, spent a total $2,300.
The reports also list contributions. In the second reporting period, Klebon and Schiccatano received $200 from Dawn Morgan, $1,000 each from Michael Catino and Gregory T. Klebon, an $223.75 in in-kind contributions from Gregory T. Klebon. Turlis had in-kind contributions from Vinny Clausi, a former commissioner and former Democratic candidate, in the amount of $2,150.
No other contributions are listed on the second reporting period.
Candidates for minor political parties, including independent, have until Aug. 1 to submit nomination paperwork at the county election office. Candidates need 227 signatures to be on the ballot in the November election for three commissioner seats, according to county election director Alisha Elliott.
The next campaign finance reports are due Oct. 25, Elliot said.