LEWISBURG — Transitions, a crisis center for victims of domestic violence, received $525,410 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Transitions serves Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties. It received funds towards its core services like a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter plus counseling and support. Funds also were granted to the group for a medical advocacy program and free legal representation for domestic violence victims.
Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence granted nearly $24 million combined to organizations across the state. Funding is for a three-year period with options for two one-year extensions.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO